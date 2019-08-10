Permission and Privacy For Blockchain Networks under Ethereum and Quorum

923 reads

Ethereum is a general-purpose blockchain that is more suited to

describing business logic, through advanced scripts, also known as

smart contracts. Ethereum was designed with a broader vision, as a

decentralized or world computer that attempts to marry the power of the

blockchain, as a trust machine, with a Turing-complete contract engine.

Although Ethereum borrows many ideas that were initially introduced by

bitcoin, there are many divergences between the two.





The Ethereum virtual machine and smart contracts are key elements of

Ethereum, and constitute its main attraction. In Ethereum, smart

contracts represent a piece of code written in a high-level language

(Solidity, LLL, Viper) and stored as bytecode in the blockchain, in

order to run reliably in a stack-based virtual machine (Ethereum

Virtual Machine), in each node, once invoked. The interactions with

smart contract functions happen through transactions on the blockchain

network, with their payloads being executed in the Ethereum virtual

machine, and the shared blockchain state being updated accordingly.



If you like to learn more Ethereum blockchain development (with Solidity programming),

The Ethereum main network, and its corresponding test networks, are

all open for public use. All transactions made on the networks are 100%

transparent, and anybody with access to the network—which is

potentially everybody—can see and access all data.



The users of these networks don't necessarily know each other: they

are mutually distrustful parties who must assume that the other

participants in the network are dishonest. For this reason, public

blockchain networks require a way for such parties to reach an

agreement without needing to trust each other, and this is where

decentralized consensus algorithms, such as proof of work (PoW), come into the picture.

There are cases, however, where transacting parties in a network are

more trusting of each other, and where the use of a blockchain isn't

solely centered on allowing mutually distrustful parties to interact.

In this recipe, we will explore the main types of blockchain

networks available – public and private—before looking in more detail

at how blockchains can be used in business settings, and what options

are currently available for keeping data private. We will then implement

a very basic private network that makes use of certain privacy

features.

Public versus private and permissioned versus permissionless blockchains

The Ethereum main network is public, meaning anyone is free to join

and utilize the network. There are no permissions involved: not only

can users send and receive transactions, they can also take part in a

consensus, as long as they have the appropriate hardware to mine

blocks. All parties in the network are mutually distrustful, but are

incentivized to remain honest by the mechanisms involved in the PoW

consensus. This is an example of a public, permissionless network.

These networks offer high resistance to censorship and good data

persistence, but are less performant due to the decentralized nature of

consensus.



The idea of permission, when applied to blockchains, could take one of

several forms: it could be explicit, as in the case of an access

control list, or implicit, as in a requirement placed on users to

enable them to join a network. An example of a public, permissioned

blockchain, could take the form of a public proof of stake network, in

which permission to participate in the network as a validator is

granted in exchange for a deposit or stake.

Of more concern for this recipe is the idea of networks run by

companies, either for their own internal use, or as a shared resource

used by a group of companies wanting to transact. Such networks are

private: they are not open to the general public, but only to those

companies authorized to join. These are sometimes also referred to as

consortium blockchains, and as such, networks often also impose

different types of permissions for different participants. For example,

different members of the network may have read, write, or access

permissions, while another subset of members may take on the job of

validation.

Such private networks can take advantage of permissioning to be more

performant than their public and permissionless counterparts. If a set

of nodes can be trusted as validators, then consensus can be reached

more quickly. There is, however, a tradeoff: a set of permissioned

validators must be trusted to correctly and honestly validate blocks.

In the world of business, where time is money, such a tradeoff can often

be worth making.

Privacy and anonymity in Ethereum

We have so far discussed the differences between public and private

networks, where it is the network itself, and access to it, which is

either public or private. We now turn our attention to the data—both

transaction and contract data—inside a given network.



The Ethereum main network can be joined by anyone. Furthermore, all

transaction and smart contract data is public, meaning all transactions

between a to and from address can be seen by

everybody using the network. There is no way to hide these

transactions, or the addresses transacting, and as such, there's no way

for a user on Ethereum to be truly anonymous. If a way were found to

link an address with a real-world identity—either at the present time,

or at a point in the future—then the identity of the transacting party

would be known. This might seem obvious: on public networks, all data

is public. What is less obvious is that even in a private Ethereum

network, data within the network is visible to all participating nodes.



Other cryptocurrencies, such as Zcash, Monero, and Dash, provide

differing degrees of anonymity, and we will briefly discuss two of the

techniques for doing so in this recipe, and look at how these could be

applied to Ethereum.

Monero uses a type of digital signature called a ring signature,

which helps anonymize the transacting addresses as well as the amount

being sent. It's possible to use a similar technique in Ethereum by

using mixing services based on ring signatures, but these generally

aren't accepted as being robust and scalable methods that could be used

in an enterprise.

Zcash uses a different technique, leveraging Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge (zk-SNARK)

proofs. In this scheme, a user is able to prove possession of some

data without needing to reveal what the data is, and without needing to

interact with the user verifying the data. Some work has been done to

incorporate zk- SNARKs with Ethereum, though at the time of writing this

work is still experimental.



So, there is currently no reliable method to make addresses and

transactions anonymous in a guaranteed way – what about the contents of those transactions?



The contents of a transaction, as well as the code and data

associated with a smart contract, are publicly viewable and cannot be

obscured. Though a smart contract's code is compiled to bytecode, it

should not be assumed that an adversary wouldn't be able to decompile

and read the code. As such, sensitive information should neither be

hardcoded into a contract nor sent to it as part of a transaction.

What can be done, however, is to encrypt any sensitive data

off-chain before sending it to the network. Using public-key

cryptography, one method would be as follows:



The sensitive data is encrypted with the recipient's public key, which could have been published either on- or off-chain



The encrypted data is sent either to a smart contract written for

the purpose of receiving it, or in the data field of a normal

transaction

The received data is decrypted using the recipient's private key

Why are privacy and anonymity important?

If we consider the case of a private or consortium blockchain run by

a group of companies, then certain aspects of privacy are clearly

important.

For example, companies A, B, and C create a consortium blockchain.

Although the network is closed to the outside world, any transactions

between A and B are visible to company C, which could be undesirable

for a number of reasons, especially if the three companies are in

competition with each other. In addition to any business-to-business (B2B) interactions between the companies themselves, it's possible the network would involve some form of business-to-customer (B2C) interaction, meaning further types of confidentiality and privacy would be required.



Before we look in detail at this recipe's project, let's take a

look at the currently available Ethereum-based business platforms.



The Ethereum Enterprise Alliance

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)

is a nonprofit working group whose aim is to define an open,

standards-based architecture for business and enterprise use of

Ethereum. Group members include many large companies from the world of

software and finance, such as Microsoft, Accenture, and J.P.Morgan.

The group is currently working toward defining the Ethereum Enterprise

Architecture Stack, which itself will help guide the development of the

EEA's overall standards-based specification.



EEA's specification will help define a standard way in which

Ethereum's blockchain can be used for business purposes. However, given

the opensource nature of Ethereum's codebase, adhering to EEA's

specification won't necessarily be required: Ethereum's codebase can be

used in any way desired.



Ethereum's licensing

According to Ethereum Foundation, different parts of the Ethereum

technology stack are licensed – or will be licensed—in different ways.

The core parts of the stack, including the consensus engine,

networking code, and supporting libraries, haven't yet been licensed,

but are expected to be covered by either the MIT, MPL, or LGPL license.

It's important to understand that the first of these is a permissive

license, while the latter two are more restrictive, and restrict a

user's ability to distribute any modifications under commercial terms,

therefore potentially restricting how businesses can use the code.

Regardless of the potential future restrictions that may appear

once licensing is confirmed, several enterprise-centric implementations

of Ethereum have already been created, with two such implementations

being Quorum, created by J.P.Morgan, and Monax. Later in the recipe we

will be discussing and implementing a project based on Quorum.



Blockchain-as-a-Service



Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS),

is a service that allows customers to create and run their own client

nodes on popular public blockchain networks, or to create their own

private networks for their own use and testing. The provisioned

services are based in the cloud, and are analogous to the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. Several of the large cloud computing providers are now offering BaaS, such as the following:



- Microsoft Azure enables users to quickly deploy and manage

applications in the cloud, and has templates available for Ethereum,

Hyperledger, and R3's Corda.

- AWS Blockchain Templates is a very similar offering, and again

provides templates for Ethereum and Hyperledger. Further services are

offered by IBM, HP, and Oracle, all along the same lines.



Quorum

Quorum (https://www.jpmorgan.com/global/Quorum) is an

enterprise-focused fork of the Ethereum codebase, and offers a private

blockchain infrastructure aimed specifically at financial use cases. It

was created by J.P.Morgan, and claims to address three of the topics

that would make a public blockchain network unsuitable for business

use.

Privacy, of both transaction and contract data , Higher performance and throughput Permission and governance.

Privacy

To achieve its headline feature of making transactions and

contract data private, Quorum builds on Ethereum's existing transaction

model, rather than completely redefining it.

Public transactions and public contracts are visible to everyone on

the network, and make use of Ethereum's existing infrastructure—Quorum

doesn't implement anything different in this respect. As well as these

public transactions, Quorum offers the ability to mark transactions as

private, making them visible only to the intended recipients.



This privacy is achieved using public-key cryptography, specifically

by setting the recipient's public key in a new, Quorum-specific

transaction parameter, privateFor. This allows the transaction to be

encrypted, and therefore read-only by the owner of the private key.



Higher performance and throughput

Private and consortium blockchains are only open to certain

authorized parties, rather than completely open to the public. As a

consequence, there is little need for the consensus algorithms that are

usually used between distrustful parties, namely PoW in the case of

the Ethereum main network.



Quorum ultimately aims to offer pluggable and changeable consensus algorithms, and currently there are two to choose from:



Raft-based consensus: This provides a much

faster block time—in the order of milliseconds as opposed to seconds—as

well as transaction finality, meaning once a transaction is placed

into a block, there comes a point where it is impossible to remove it. A

further difference from PoW is that this mechanism only creates blocks

when there are transactions ready to go into them. It doesn't create

empty blocks in the way that the Ethereum main network does.

Istanbul Byzantine fault-tolerance: This is a PBFT-inspired algorithm that again includes short block times and transaction finality.

Permission and governance

The third of Quorum's headline features is its ability to

permission only chosen nodes to join a given network. This is achieved

by each node in the network that has a whitelist specifying the remote

nodes that are permitted for both inbound and outbound connections. We

will later look in detail at a practical implementation of this.



The Quorum client

At a high level, a Quorum client consists of the following components:



Quorum Node: This is based on the Ethereum Geth client

Constellation: This is a general-purpose system for submitting information in a secure way, and is itself composed of Transaction Manager and Enclave subcomponents.





Quorum Node

Quorum Node is based on Ethereum's Geth client, but with a series of changes:

Ethereum's PoW consensus algorithm has been replaced. There is

currently a choice of two alternatives, which were briefly discussed

previously.

The P2P protocol has been modified to allow only authorized nodes to connect, preventing connections from the wider public.

The way Ethereum maintains and records its state has been

changed to allow public and private states to be handled separately in

two different Patricia Merkle trees.

Block validation has been altered to handle private transactions as well as public transactions.

The gas-pricing mechanism has been removed, though the concept of gas is still used.

So far, Geth has been altered in such a way to allow both public and private transactions to occur.





Constellation

Constellation could be considered a P2P system in which each node in the system can act as a distributed key server and mail transfer agent (MTA),

using PGP encryption to encrypt messages. It is this part of Quorum

that allows for transactions to be made private, and is composed of two

parts: the Transaction Manager and Enclave.

The Transaction Manager handles transaction privacy by storing and

making transaction data available, as well as exchanging transaction

payloads with Transaction Manager instances on other nodes. It does not

have access to any of the private keys required for encryption, which

is the job of the Enclave. The Enclave's job is to handle both key-

generation and the encryption of transaction data. As its name

suggests, handling these jobs eparately allows sensitive operations to

be isolated.



Summary





If you like to explore blockchain development with an alternative platform like Hyperledger or learn about the projects of Hyperledger like Sawtooth or Iroha, visit In this article, we learn about private versus public networks for Ethereum blockchain development. We also discussed the differences between permissioned and permissionless blockchain networks as well as privacy versus anonymity in Ethereum networks. At the end, we explored Quorum and demonstrated its high level concepts and features. After this article, we move on to Building Enterprise Blockchain-as-a-Service Applications Using Ethereum and Quorum tutorial. It shows you how to implement a blockchain project based on Quorum step-by-step.If you like to explore blockchain development with an alternative platform like Hyperledger or learn about the projects of Hyperledger like Sawtooth or Iroha, visit Comprehensive Hyperledger Training Tutorials page to get the outline of our Hyperledger articles.

About Authors

This article is written by Matt Zand (founder of This article is written by Matt Zand (founder of High School Technology Services ) in collaboration with Brian Wu who is a senior Blockchain consultant at DC Web Makers

Tags