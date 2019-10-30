Rethinking Remote Access: Why you should Replace Your VPN with a Network as a Service

With the rise of the mobile workforce and cloud transformation, the traditional network we once knew can no longer be trusted. Employees now work remotely from home, cafes, as well as around the world and companies are moving to cloud infrastructure such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure.

Given this, the traditional hardware-based VPNs and Firewalls we’ve relied on for over 30 years are no longer adequate in securing remote and on-premise access.

In a site-centric network, employees must be present on-site or use a VPN to connect with headquarter offices in order to access security services or the cloud environment. There is no segmentation or user awareness within the network.

Cloud environments and SaaS services are not being properly protected and in some cases are being exposed to public internet, leading to massive data breaches.

One example of a huge data leak is the recent Capital One breach, which resulted in the leak of nearly 106 million of the bank's customers’ and applicants’ personal information.

That’s where we come into play.

How does Perimeter 81 help?

Perimeter 81 is a Zero Trust Network as a Service designed to simplify secure network, cloud and application access for the modern and distributed workforce.

They are among the first solutions to provide fully customized and automated secure network infrastructure deployment in one holistic platform.

Unlike traditional network security technologies, Perimeter 81 incorporates the Zero Trust and Software-Defined Perimeter models, offers greater network visibility, seamless onboarding and automatic integration with major cloud providers.

With Perimeter 81, IT managers can easily build, manage and secure their networks with one unified platform.

Who can Benefit from Perimeter 81?

IT Managers from companies of all sizes and verticals can benefit from Perimeter 81’s award-winning service. Perimeter 81’s clientele ranges from SMBs to Fortune 500s.

HIPAA Compliance for Healthcare

Perimeter 81 helps healthcare companies to achieve HIPAA compliance by protecting ePHi with end-to-end encryption and built-in 2FA (two-factor authentication).

Data Protection for Finance

For Finance companies, Perimeter 81 keeps critical financial data safe against cyber threats by securing on-site and on the go access to sensitive data and organizational resources, and hiding said resources from the public Internet.

Cloud Security for Tech & SaaS

Most technology and SaaS companies have embraced the cloud and are utilizing providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Perimeter 81 offers seamless integration with all the major cloud providers so that Technology & SaaS companies have the ability to meet compliance standards and secure their cloud, network and application access with a simplified software solution.

What Does Perimeter 81 include?

A Unified Cloud Management Platform

IT teams can manage their team, network and permissions, and monitor network activity. The interface is extremely easy-to-use and offers built-in Single Sign-On integration, Two-Factor Authentication and mobile support.

The Multi-Tenant Cloud

Multiple networks can be deployed and segmented based on different permissions. Each one of the networks can be interconnected, either with a centrally based office and native firewalls running within the office or to cloud services (like AWS, Google Cloud, Azure and other SaaS services) through IP whitelisting.

Easy-to-Use, Cross-Platform Applications

Perimeter 81 can be easily installed either on mobile or laptop devices offering employees single-click access to any local network or cloud-based resource and provides a unified security experience, regardless of where employees are located.

Zero Trust Agentless Application Access

Perimeter 81 employs multiple layers of user trust and device trust policy validation to authorize employees before granting them swift access to applications in a session that is fully audited and can be recorded and monitored. This secures the network, employees, and applications by using Zero Trust guidelines, and isolates the applications from the network at all times.

Built-In Features for Cutting-Edge Security

Perimeter 81 offers several built-in features to ensure full network segmentation and security. Among them:

Automatic Wi-Fi Security

Perimeter 81's patented solution offers automatic and immediate bank-level encryption over any Internet connection. As soon as an employee connects to an unsecured Wi-Fi hotspot, their connections are automatically routed through Perimeter 81’s secure servers.

Single Sign-On Integration

Access can be easily managed on a per-user and group basis with seamless Active Directory, Okta, GSuite and Azure AD integration.

Two-Factor Authentication

Your organization can instantly add an extra layer of security and prevent remote attacks with built-in SMS or Duo Security two-factor authentication (2FA). This is particularly useful for organizations utilizing legacy applications that do not include two-factor authentication.

Getting Started with the Service

With Perimeter 81’s zero-touch framework, it’s very simple for IT managers to begin working with the product and roll out networks in a matter of minutes. First, you sign on to the cloud management platform to create a dedicated workspace. This provides your organization with its own distinct URL where your team can build and manage your network.

Within the cloud management platform, you can easily purchase licenses for team members and private gateways by attaching their credit card details, or using Paypal, and inserting the desired license amount.

The deployment of a network is fully automated and highly scalable. Team members can join through their organization’s SSO provider, or by email invitation.

Team members receive invitations to download single-click client apps, available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. These applications encrypt device traffic and allow team members to safely access company resources and work securely - whether they’re in the office or on the go.



Perimeter 81 Support

Perimeter 81 offers 24/7 five star support with immediate, 1-day email response for any questions. After every customer joins, the Customer Success team reaches out to them to welcome them to the service and provide them with a 1:1 onboarding session.

Furthermore, Perimeter 81 has a documentation center which provides helpful product guides and how-tos in order to proactively help our customers with all product features and aspects of the service.

What is the Pricing of Perimeter 81?

Perimeter 81 offers simple, straightforward, pay-as-you-grow pricing with a 20% discount for annual plans:

-$10 per team per month / $100 per user per year

-$50 per gateway per month / $500 per gateway per year

Scheduling A Demo

It is very easy to schedule a demo with the Perimeter 81 team. Simply visit our demo page , provide a few pieces of information and the Perimeter 81 team will provide you with a 1:1 customized demo, explaining how Perimeter 81’s solution can help to address your organization’s network and cloud security needs.

