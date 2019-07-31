Perform Canary Deployments with AWS App Mesh on Amazon ECS Fargate

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Canary deployments are a pattern for rolling out releases to a subset of users or servers. In this way, new features and other updates can be tested before it goes live for the entire user base.
ecs-vpc.yaml
Description: >
A stack for deploying containerized applications in AWS Fargate.
This stack runs containers in public VPC subnet, and includes a
public facing load balancer to register the services in.
Parameters:
EnvironmentName:
Description: An environment name that will be prefixed to resource names
Type: String
Default: flask
ECSServiceLogGroupRetentionInDays:
Type: Number
Default: 30
ECSServicesDomain:
Type: String
Description: "Domain name registerd under Route-53 that will be used for Service Discovery"
Default: flask.sample
Mappings:
SubnetConfig:
VPC:
CIDR: "10.0.0.0/16"
PublicOne:
CIDR: "10.0.0.0/24"
PublicTwo:
CIDR: "10.0.1.0/24"
Resources:
VPC:
Type: AWS::EC2::VPC
Properties:
EnableDnsSupport: true
EnableDnsHostnames: true
CidrBlock: !FindInMap ["SubnetConfig", "VPC", "CIDR"]
PublicSubnetOne:
Type: AWS::EC2::Subnet
Properties:
AvailabilityZone:
Fn::Select:
- 0
- Fn::GetAZs: { Ref: "AWS::Region" }
VpcId: !Ref "VPC"
CidrBlock: !FindInMap ["SubnetConfig", "PublicOne", "CIDR"]
MapPublicIpOnLaunch: true
PublicSubnetTwo:
Type: AWS::EC2::Subnet
Properties:
AvailabilityZone:
Fn::Select:
- 1
- Fn::GetAZs: { Ref: "AWS::Region" }
VpcId: !Ref "VPC"
CidrBlock: !FindInMap ["SubnetConfig", "PublicTwo", "CIDR"]
MapPublicIpOnLaunch: true
InternetGateway:
Type: AWS::EC2::InternetGateway
GatewayAttachement:
Type: AWS::EC2::VPCGatewayAttachment
Properties:
VpcId: !Ref "VPC"
InternetGatewayId: !Ref "InternetGateway"
PublicRouteTable:
Type: AWS::EC2::RouteTable
Properties:
VpcId: !Ref "VPC"
PublicRoute:
Type: AWS::EC2::Route
DependsOn: GatewayAttachement
Properties:
RouteTableId: !Ref "PublicRouteTable"
DestinationCidrBlock: "0.0.0.0/0"
GatewayId: !Ref "InternetGateway"
PublicSubnetOneRouteTableAssociation:
Type: AWS::EC2::SubnetRouteTableAssociation
Properties:
SubnetId: !Ref PublicSubnetOne
RouteTableId: !Ref PublicRouteTable
PublicSubnetTwoRouteTableAssociation:
Type: AWS::EC2::SubnetRouteTableAssociation
Properties:
SubnetId: !Ref PublicSubnetTwo
RouteTableId: !Ref PublicRouteTable
ECSCluster:
Type: AWS::ECS::Cluster
Properties:
ClusterName: !Ref EnvironmentName
FargateContainerSecurityGroup:
Type: AWS::EC2::SecurityGroup
Properties:
GroupDescription: Access to the Fargate containers
VpcId: !Ref "VPC"
EcsSecurityGroupIngressFromPublicALB:
Type: AWS::EC2::SecurityGroupIngress
Properties:
Description: Ingress from the public ALB
GroupId: !Ref "FargateContainerSecurityGroup"
IpProtocol: -1
SourceSecurityGroupId: !Ref "PublicLoadBalancerSG"
EcsSecurityGroupIngressFromSelf:
Type: AWS::EC2::SecurityGroupIngress
Properties:
Description: Ingress from other containers in the same security group
GroupId: !Ref "FargateContainerSecurityGroup"
IpProtocol: -1
SourceSecurityGroupId: !Ref "FargateContainerSecurityGroup"
PublicLoadBalancerSG:
Type: AWS::EC2::SecurityGroup
Properties:
GroupDescription: Access to the public facing load balancer
VpcId: !Ref "VPC"
SecurityGroupIngress:
- CidrIp: 0.0.0.0/0
IpProtocol: -1
PublicLoadBalancer:
Type: AWS::ElasticLoadBalancingV2::LoadBalancer
Properties:
Scheme: internet-facing
LoadBalancerAttributes:
- Key: idle_timeout.timeout_seconds
Value: "30"
Subnets:
- !Ref PublicSubnetOne
- !Ref PublicSubnetTwo
SecurityGroups: [!Ref "PublicLoadBalancerSG"]
TargetGroupPublic:
Type: AWS::ElasticLoadBalancingV2::TargetGroup
Properties:
TargetType: ip
HealthCheckIntervalSeconds: 6
HealthCheckPath: /ping
HealthCheckProtocol: HTTP
HealthCheckTimeoutSeconds: 5
HealthyThresholdCount: 2
Name: "api"
Port: 3000
Protocol: HTTP
UnhealthyThresholdCount: 2
VpcId: !Ref "VPC"
PublicLoadBalancerListener:
Type: AWS::ElasticLoadBalancingV2::Listener
DependsOn:
- PublicLoadBalancer
Properties:
DefaultActions:
- TargetGroupArn: !Ref "TargetGroupPublic"
Type: "forward"
LoadBalancerArn: !Ref "PublicLoadBalancer"
Port: 80
Protocol: HTTP
TaskIamRole:
Type: AWS::IAM::Role
Properties:
Path: /
AssumeRolePolicyDocument: |
{
"Statement": [{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": { "Service": [ "ecs-tasks.amazonaws.com" ]},
"Action": [ "sts:AssumeRole" ]
}]
}
ManagedPolicyArns:
- arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/CloudWatchFullAccess
- arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AWSXRayDaemonWriteAccess
TaskExecutionIamRole:
Type: AWS::IAM::Role
Properties:
Path: /
AssumeRolePolicyDocument: |
{
"Statement": [{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": { "Service": [ "ecs-tasks.amazonaws.com" ]},
"Action": [ "sts:AssumeRole" ]
}]
}
Policies:
- PolicyName: AmazonECSTaskExecutionRolePolicy
PolicyDocument:
Statement:
- Effect: Allow
Action:
- "ecr:GetAuthorizationToken"
- "ecr:BatchCheckLayerAvailability"
- "ecr:GetDownloadUrlForLayer"
- "ecr:GetRepositoryPolicy"
- "ecr:DescribeRepositories"
- "ecr:ListImages"
- "ecr:DescribeImages"
- "ecr:BatchGetImage"
- "logs:CreateLogStream"
- "logs:PutLogEvents"
Resource: "*"
ECSServiceLogGroup:
Type: "AWS::Logs::LogGroup"
Properties:
RetentionInDays:
Ref: ECSServiceLogGroupRetentionInDays
ECSServiceDiscoveryNamespace:
Type: AWS::ServiceDiscovery::PrivateDnsNamespace
Properties:
Vpc: !Ref "VPC"
Name: { Ref: ECSServicesDomain }
Outputs:
Cluster:
Description: A reference to the ECS cluster
Value: !Ref ECSCluster
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSCluster"
ECSServiceDiscoveryNamespace:
Description: A SDS namespace that will be used by all services in this cluster
Value: !Ref ECSServiceDiscoveryNamespace
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSServiceDiscoveryNamespace"
ECSServiceLogGroup:
Description: Log group for services to publish logs
Value: !Ref ECSServiceLogGroup
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSServiceLogGroup"
PublicLoadBalancerSG:
Description: Log group for public LoadBalancer
Value: !Ref PublicLoadBalancerSG
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicLoadBalancerSG"
FargateContainerSecurityGroup:
Description: Security group to be used by all services in the cluster
Value: !Ref FargateContainerSecurityGroup
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:FargateContainerSecurityGroup"
TaskExecutionIamRoleArn:
Description: Task Executin IAM role used by ECS tasks
Value: { "Fn::GetAtt": TaskExecutionIamRole.Arn }
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:TaskExecutionIamRoleArn"
TaskIamRoleArn:
Description: IAM role to be used by ECS task
Value: { "Fn::GetAtt": TaskIamRole.Arn }
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:TaskIamRoleArn"
PublicListener:
Description: The ARN of the public load balancer's Listener
Value: !Ref PublicLoadBalancerListener
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicListener"
VPCId:
Description: The ID of the VPC that this stack is deployed in
Value: !Ref "VPC"
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:VPCId"
PublicSubnetOne:
Description: Public subnet one
Value: !Ref "PublicSubnetOne"
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicSubnetOne"
PublicSubnetTwo:
Description: Public subnet two
Value: !Ref "PublicSubnetTwo"
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicSubnetTwo"
TargetGroupPublic:
Description: ALB public target group
Value: !Ref "TargetGroupPublic"
Export:
Name: !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:TargetGroupPublic"
create-stack command to create a stack:
aws cloudformation
$ aws cloudformation create-stack --stack-name flask-sample --template-body file://ecs-vpc.yaml --profile YOUR_PROFILE --region YOUR_REGION
AWS App Mesh is a service mesh that provides application-level networking to make it easy for your services to communicate with each other across multiple types of compute infrastructure. App Mesh standardizes how your services communicate, giving you end-to-end visibility and ensuring high-availability for your applications.
will be used to create an mesh, virtual service, virtual router, corresponding route and virtual nodes for our api application:
app-mesh.yaml
Parameters:
EnvironmentName:
Type: String
Description: Environment name that joins all the stacks
Default: flask
ServicesDomain:
Type: String
Description: DNS namespace used by services e.g. default.svc.cluster.local
Default: flask.sample
AppMeshMeshName:
Type: String
Description: Name of mesh
Default: flask-mesh
Resources:
Mesh:
Type: AWS::AppMesh::Mesh
Properties:
MeshName: !Ref AppMeshMeshName
ApiV1VirtualNode:
Type: AWS::AppMesh::VirtualNode
Properties:
MeshName: !GetAtt Mesh.MeshName
VirtualNodeName: api-vn
Spec:
Listeners:
- PortMapping:
Port: 3000
Protocol: http
HealthCheck:
Protocol: http
Path: "/ping"
HealthyThreshold: 2
UnhealthyThreshold: 2
TimeoutMillis: 2000
IntervalMillis: 5000
ServiceDiscovery:
DNS:
Hostname: !Sub "api.${ServicesDomain}"
ApiV2VirtualNode:
Type: AWS::AppMesh::VirtualNode
Properties:
MeshName: !GetAtt Mesh.MeshName
VirtualNodeName: api-v2-vn
Spec:
Listeners:
- PortMapping:
Port: 3000
Protocol: http
HealthCheck:
Protocol: http
Path: "/ping"
HealthyThreshold: 2
UnhealthyThreshold: 2
TimeoutMillis: 2000
IntervalMillis: 5000
ServiceDiscovery:
DNS:
Hostname: !Sub "api-v2.${ServicesDomain}"
ApiVirtualRouter:
Type: AWS::AppMesh::VirtualRouter
Properties:
MeshName: !GetAtt Mesh.MeshName
VirtualRouterName: api-vr
Spec:
Listeners:
- PortMapping:
Port: 3000
Protocol: http
ApiRoute:
Type: AWS::AppMesh::Route
DependsOn:
- ApiVirtualRouter
- ApiV1VirtualNode
- ApiV2VirtualNode
Properties:
MeshName: !Ref AppMeshMeshName
VirtualRouterName: api-vr
RouteName: api-route
Spec:
HttpRoute:
Action:
WeightedTargets:
- VirtualNode: api-vn
Weight: 1
- VirtualNode: api-v2-vn
Weight: 0
Match:
Prefix: "/"
ApiVirtualService:
Type: AWS::AppMesh::VirtualService
DependsOn:
- ApiVirtualRouter
Properties:
MeshName: !GetAtt Mesh.MeshName
VirtualServiceName: !Sub "api.${ServicesDomain}"
Spec:
Provider:
VirtualRouter:
VirtualRouterName: api-vr
ApiGatewayVirtualNode:
Type: AWS::AppMesh::VirtualNode
DependsOn:
- ApiVirtualService
Properties:
MeshName: !GetAtt Mesh.MeshName
VirtualNodeName: gateway-vn
Spec:
Listeners:
- PortMapping:
Port: 3000
Protocol: http
ServiceDiscovery:
DNS:
Hostname: !Sub "gateway.${ServicesDomain}"
Backends:
- VirtualService:
VirtualServiceName: !Sub "api.${ServicesDomain}"
$ aws cloudformation create-stack --stack-name flask-app-mesh --template-body file://app-mesh.yaml --profile YOUR_PROFILE --region YOUR_REGION
to deploy api image to ECR api repository:
setup-ecr.sh
#!/bin/bash
set -ex
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION="YOUR_REGION"
AWS_PROFILE="YOU_PROFILE"
docker build -t flask-api .
API_IMAGE="$( aws ecr create-repository --repository-name flask-api \
--region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE} \
--query '[repository.repositoryUri]' --output text || aws ecr describe-repositories --repository-name flask-api \
--region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE} \
--query '[repositories[0].repositoryUri]' --output text)"
docker tag flask-api ${API_IMAGE}
$(aws ecr get-login --no-include-email --region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE})
docker push ${API_IMAGE}
$ ./api/setup-ecr.sh
#!/bin/bash
set -ex
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION="YOUR_REGION"
AWS_PROFILE="YOU_PROFILE"
docker build -t flask-gateway .
GATEWAY_IMAGE="$( aws ecr create-repository --repository-name flask-gateway \
--region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE} \
--query '[repository.repositoryUri]' --output text || aws ecr describe-repositories --repository-name flask-gateway \
--region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE} \
--query '[repositories[0].repositoryUri]' --output text)" \
echo ${GATEWAY_IMAGE}
docker tag flask-gateway ${GATEWAY_IMAGE}
$(aws ecr get-login --no-include-email --region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE})
docker push ${GATEWAY_IMAGE}
$ ./api-gateway/setup-ecr.sh
{
"family": "gateway",
"proxyConfiguration": {
"type": "APPMESH",
"containerName": "envoy",
"properties": [
{
"name": "IgnoredUID",
"value": "1337"
},
{
"name": "ProxyIngressPort",
"value": "15000"
},
{
"name": "ProxyEgressPort",
"value": "15001"
},
{
"name": "AppPorts",
"value": "9080"
},
{
"name": "EgressIgnoredIPs",
"value": "169.254.170.2,169.254.169.254"
}
]
},
"containerDefinitions": [
{
"name": "app",
"image": $APP_IMAGE,
"portMappings": [
{
"containerPort": 3000,
"hostPort": 3000,
"protocol": "tcp"
}
],
"environment": [
{
"name": "API_ENDPOINT",
"value": "http://api.flask.sample"
},
{
"name": "SERVER_PORT",
"value": "3000"
}
],
"logConfiguration": {
"logDriver": "awslogs",
"options": {
"awslogs-group": $SERVICE_LOG_GROUP,
"awslogs-region": "ap-southeast-2",
"awslogs-stream-prefix": "gateway"
}
},
"essential": true,
"dependsOn": [
{
"containerName": "envoy",
"condition": "HEALTHY"
}
]
},
{
"name": "envoy",
"image": "111345817488.dkr.ecr.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/aws-appmesh-envoy:v1.9.1.0-prod",
"user": "1337",
"essential": true,
"ulimits": [
{
"name": "nofile",
"hardLimit": 15000,
"softLimit": 15000
}
],
"portMappings": [
{
"containerPort": 9901,
"hostPort": 9901,
"protocol": "tcp"
},
{
"containerPort": 15000,
"hostPort": 15000,
"protocol": "tcp"
},
{
"containerPort": 15001,
"hostPort": 15001,
"protocol": "tcp"
}
],
"environment": [
{
"name": "APPMESH_VIRTUAL_NODE_NAME",
"value": "mesh/flask-mesh/virtualNode/gateway-vn"
},
{
"name": "ENVOY_LOG_LEVEL",
"value": $ENVOY_LOG_LEVEL
},
{
"name": "ENABLE_ENVOY_XRAY_TRACING",
"value": "1"
},
{
"name": "ENABLE_ENVOY_STATS_TAGS",
"value": "1"
}
],
"logConfiguration": {
"logDriver": "awslogs",
"options": {
"awslogs-group": $SERVICE_LOG_GROUP,
"awslogs-region": "ap-southeast-2",
"awslogs-stream-prefix": "gateway-envoy"
}
},
"healthCheck": {
"command": [
"CMD-SHELL",
"curl -s http://localhost:9901/server_info | grep state | grep -q LIVE"
],
"interval": 5,
"timeout": 2,
"retries": 3
}
},
{
"name": "xray-daemon",
"image": "amazon/aws-xray-daemon",
"user": "1337",
"essential": true,
"cpu": 32,
"memoryReservation": 256,
"portMappings": [
{
"hostPort": 2000,
"containerPort": 2000,
"protocol": "udp"
}
],
"logConfiguration": {
"logDriver": "awslogs",
"options": {
"awslogs-group": $SERVICE_LOG_GROUP,
"awslogs-region": "ap-southeast-2",
"awslogs-stream-prefix": "gateway-xray"
}
}
}
],
"taskRoleArn": $TASK_ROLE_ARN,
"executionRoleArn": $EXECUTION_ROLE_ARN,
"requiresCompatibilities": ["FARGATE", "EC2"],
"networkMode": "awsvpc",
"cpu": "256",
"memory": "512"
}
:
./setup-task-def.sh
#!/bin/bash
set -ex
DIR="$( cd "$( dirname "${BASH_SOURCE[0]}" )" >/dev/null && pwd )"
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION="YOUR_REGION"
AWS_PROFILE="YOUR_PROFILE"
cluster_stack_output=$(aws --profile "${AWS_PROFILE}" --region "${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION}" \
cloudformation describe-stacks --stack-name "flask-sample" \
| jq '.Stacks[].Outputs[]')
task_role_arn=($(echo $cluster_stack_output \
| jq -r 'select(.OutputKey == "TaskIamRoleArn") | .OutputValue'))
echo ${task_role_arn}
execution_role_arn=($(echo $cluster_stack_output \
| jq -r 'select(.OutputKey == "TaskExecutionIamRoleArn") | .OutputValue'))
ecs_service_log_group=($(echo $cluster_stack_output \
| jq -r 'select(.OutputKey == "ECSServiceLogGroup") | .OutputValue'))
envoy_log_level="debug"
GATEWAY_IMAGE="$( aws ecr describe-repositories \
--repository-name flask-gateway --region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} \
--profile ${AWS_PROFILE} --query '[repositories[0].repositoryUri]' --output text)"
#Gateway Task Definition
task_def_json=$(jq -n \
--arg APP_IMAGE $GATEWAY_IMAGE \
--arg SERVICE_LOG_GROUP $ecs_service_log_group \
--arg TASK_ROLE_ARN $task_role_arn \
--arg EXECUTION_ROLE_ARN $execution_role_arn \
--arg ENVOY_LOG_LEVEL $envoy_log_level \
-f "${DIR}/task-definition-gateway.json")
task_def_arn=$(aws --profile "${AWS_PROFILE}" --region "${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION}" \
ecs register-task-definition \
--cli-input-json "${task_def_json}" \
--query [taskDefinition.taskDefinitionArn] --output text
)
file with the following:
ecs-service.yaml
Parameters:
EnvironmentName:
Type: String
Description: Environment name that joins all the stacks
Default: flask
AppMeshMeshName:
Type: String
Description: Name of mesh
Default: flask-mesh
ECSServicesDomain:
Type: String
Description: DNS namespace used by services e.g. default.svc.cluster.local
Default: flask.sample
GatewayTaskDefinition:
Type: String
Description: Task definition for Gateway Service
ApiV1TaskDefinition:
Type: String
Description: Task definition for Api v1
ApiV2TaskDefinition:
Type: String
Description: Task definition for Api v2
VpcCIDR:
Description: Please enter the IP range (CIDR notation) for this VPC
Type: String
Default: 10.0.0.0/16
Resources:
ECSServiceSecurityGroup:
Type: AWS::EC2::SecurityGroup
Properties:
GroupDescription: "Security group for the service"
VpcId:
"Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:VPCId"
SecurityGroupIngress:
- CidrIp: !Ref VpcCIDR
IpProtocol: -1
ApiV1ServiceDiscoveryRecord:
Type: "AWS::ServiceDiscovery::Service"
Properties:
Name: "api"
DnsConfig:
NamespaceId:
"Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSServiceDiscoveryNamespace"
DnsRecords:
- Type: A
TTL: 300
HealthCheckCustomConfig:
FailureThreshold: 1
ApiV1Service:
Type: "AWS::ECS::Service"
Properties:
ServiceName: "api"
Cluster:
"Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSCluster"
DeploymentConfiguration:
MaximumPercent: 200
MinimumHealthyPercent: 100
DesiredCount: 1
LaunchType: FARGATE
ServiceRegistries:
- RegistryArn:
"Fn::GetAtt": ApiV1ServiceDiscoveryRecord.Arn
NetworkConfiguration:
AwsvpcConfiguration:
AssignPublicIp: ENABLED
SecurityGroups:
- !Ref ECSServiceSecurityGroup
Subnets:
- "Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicSubnetOne"
- "Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicSubnetTwo"
TaskDefinition: { Ref: ApiV1TaskDefinition }
ApiV2ServiceDiscoveryRecord:
Type: "AWS::ServiceDiscovery::Service"
Properties:
Name: "api-v2"
DnsConfig:
NamespaceId:
"Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSServiceDiscoveryNamespace"
DnsRecords:
- Type: A
TTL: 300
HealthCheckCustomConfig:
FailureThreshold: 1
GatewayServiceDiscoveryRecord:
Type: "AWS::ServiceDiscovery::Service"
Properties:
Name: "gateway"
DnsConfig:
NamespaceId:
"Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSServiceDiscoveryNamespace"
DnsRecords:
- Type: A
TTL: 300
HealthCheckCustomConfig:
FailureThreshold: 1
ApiV2Service:
Type: "AWS::ECS::Service"
Properties:
ServiceName: "api-v2"
Cluster:
"Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSCluster"
DeploymentConfiguration:
MaximumPercent: 200
MinimumHealthyPercent: 100
DesiredCount: 1
LaunchType: FARGATE
ServiceRegistries:
- RegistryArn:
"Fn::GetAtt": ApiV2ServiceDiscoveryRecord.Arn
NetworkConfiguration:
AwsvpcConfiguration:
AssignPublicIp: ENABLED
SecurityGroups:
- !Ref ECSServiceSecurityGroup
Subnets:
- "Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicSubnetOne"
- "Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicSubnetTwo"
TaskDefinition: { Ref: ApiV2TaskDefinition }
GatewayService:
Type: "AWS::ECS::Service"
Properties:
ServiceName: "gateway"
Cluster:
"Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:ECSCluster"
DeploymentConfiguration:
MaximumPercent: 200
MinimumHealthyPercent: 100
DesiredCount: 1
LaunchType: FARGATE
ServiceRegistries:
- RegistryArn:
"Fn::GetAtt": GatewayServiceDiscoveryRecord.Arn
NetworkConfiguration:
AwsvpcConfiguration:
AssignPublicIp: ENABLED
SecurityGroups:
- !Ref ECSServiceSecurityGroup
Subnets:
- "Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicSubnetOne"
- "Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:PublicSubnetTwo"
TaskDefinition: { Ref: GatewayTaskDefinition }
LoadBalancers:
- ContainerName: app
ContainerPort: 3000
TargetGroupArn:
"Fn::ImportValue": !Sub "${EnvironmentName}:TargetGroupPublic"
:
ecs-services-stack.sh
#!/bin/bash
set -ex
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION="YOUR_REGION"
AWS_PROFILE="YOUR_PROFILE"
DIR="$( cd "$( dirname "${BASH_SOURCE[0]}" )" >/dev/null && pwd )"
task_api_arn=$(aws ecs list-task-definitions --family-prefix api \
--region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE} \
--sort DESC \
--query '[taskDefinitionArns[0]]' --output text)
task_api_v2_arn=$(aws ecs list-task-definitions --family-prefix api-v2 \
--region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE} \
--sort DESC \
--query '[taskDefinitionArns[0]]' --output text)
task_gateway_arn=$(aws ecs list-task-definitions --family-prefix gateway \
--region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE} \
--sort DESC \
--query '[taskDefinitionArns[0]]' --output text)
aws cloudformation --region ${AWS_DEFAULT_REGION} --profile ${AWS_PROFILE} \
deploy --stack-name "flask-ecs-service" \
--capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM \
--template-file "${DIR}/ecs-services.yaml" \
--parameter-overrides \
GatewayTaskDefinition="${task_gateway_arn}" \
ApiV1TaskDefinition="${task_api_arn}" \
ApiV2TaskDefinition="${task_api_v2_arn}"
$ ./ecs-services-stack.sh
$ curl flask-Publi-xxxxx-xxxxx.ap-southeast-2.elb.amazonaws.com/todos/todo1
{
"todo": {
"task": "build an API"
},
"version": "1"
}
ApiRoute resource as below:
app-mesh.yaml
ApiRoute:
Type: AWS::AppMesh::Route
DependsOn:
- ApiVirtualRouter
- ApiV1VirtualNode
- ApiV2VirtualNode
Properties:
MeshName: !Ref AppMeshMeshName
VirtualRouterName: api-vr
RouteName: api-route
Spec:
HttpRoute:
Action:
WeightedTargets:
- VirtualNode: api-vn
Weight: 2
- VirtualNode: api-v2-vn
Weight: 1
Match:
Prefix: "/"
AWS X-Ray helps us to monitor and analyze distributed microservice applications through request tracing, providing an end-to-end view of requests traveling through the application so we can identify the root cause of errors and performance issues. We’ll use X-Ray to provide a visual map of how App Mesh is distributing traffic and inspect traffic latency through our routes.
should look like:
api-gateway/main.py
from flask import Flask
from flask_restful import Resource, Api, reqparse
from aws_xray_sdk.core import xray_recorder
from aws_xray_sdk.core import patch_all
from aws_xray_sdk.core.models.traceid import TraceId
from aws_xray_sdk.core.models import http
import requests
import os
import json
import logging
patch_all()
logging.basicConfig(level=logging.DEBUG)
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
API_ENDPOINT = os.environ['API_ENDPOINT']
SERVER_PORT = os.environ['SERVER_PORT']
# xray_recorder.configure(
# sampling=False,
# context_missing='LOG_ERROR',
# plugins=('EC2Plugin', 'ECSPlugin'),
# service='Flask Gateway'
# )
app = Flask(__name__)
api = Api(app)
traceid = TraceId().to_id()
parser = reqparse.RequestParser()
class Ping(Resource):
def get(self):
return {'response': 'ok'}
class TodoList(Resource):
def __init__(self):
self.segment = xray_recorder.begin_segment('gateway_todoS',traceid = traceid, sampling=1)
self.segment.put_http_meta(http.URL, 'gateway.flask.sample')
logger.info("Request todos from gateway")
def __del__(self):
xray_recorder.end_segment()
def get(self):
logger.info("Request todo from gateway, parentid is %s"%(self.segment.id))
r = requests.get(url = '%s:%s/todos'%(API_ENDPOINT,SERVER_PORT), headers={'x-traceid': traceid, 'x-parentid':self.segment.id})
return r.json()
def post(self):
args = parser.parse_args()
r = requests.post(url = '%s:%s/todos'%(API_ENDPOINT,SERVER_PORT), json=args,headers={'x-traceid': traceid,'x-parentid':self.segment.id})
return r.json(), 201
class Todo(Resource):
def __init__(self):
self.segment = xray_recorder.begin_segment('gateway_todo',traceid = traceid, sampling=1)
self.segment.put_http_meta(http.URL, 'gateway.flask.sample')
logger.info("Request todo from gateway")
def __del__(self):
xray_recorder.end_segment()
def get(self, todo_id):
r = requests.get(url = '%s:%s/todos/%s'%(API_ENDPOINT,SERVER_PORT,todo_id),headers={'x-traceid': traceid,'x-parentid':self.segment.id})
return r.json()
def delete(self, todo_id):
r = requests.delete(url = '%s:%s/todos/%s'%(API_ENDPOINT,SERVER_PORT,todo_id),headers={'x-traceid': traceid,'x-parentid':self.segment.id})
return r.json(), 204
def put(self, todo_id):
args = parser.parse_args()
task = {'task': args['task']}
r = requests.put(url = '%s:%s/todos/%s'%(API_ENDPOINT,SERVER_PORT,todo_id), json=task,headers={'x-traceid': traceid,'x-parentid':self.segment.id})
return r.json(), 201
api.add_resource(TodoList, '/todos')
api.add_resource(Todo, '/todos/<todo_id>')
api.add_resource(Ping, '/ping')
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run(debug=True, host='0.0.0.0', port=3000)
route.
/todos