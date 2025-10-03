Perfection is Delusional: How Being "Bad" at First Leads to Billion-Dollar Breakthroughs

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byPraise J.J.@praisejamesx

Cognition, Coordination & Computation

October 3rd, 2025
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Praise J.J.@praisejamesx

Cognition, Coordination & Computation

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science#perfectionism#is-perfection-stupid#perfectionism-vs-progress#productivity#startup-lessons#creator-economy#indie-hackers#the-perfection-trap

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