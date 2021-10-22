People's Privacy and GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft)

GAFAM is an acronym for Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. They have a ridiculously high market capitalization of $4.5 trillion, but it's problematic at the same time. The amount of data has increased dramatically, providing highly strategic information to the GAFAFAMs on a global scale and boosting their influence. GDPR forces websites to get users' consent patterns, but in practice, websites can use user's information to influence their choice.