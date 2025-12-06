PDFs to Intelligence: How To Auto-Extract Python Manual Knowledge Recursively Using Ollama, LLMs

We’ll demonstrate an end-to-end data extraction pipeline engineered for maximum automation, reproducibility, and technical rigor. Our goal is to transform unstructured PDF documentation—like the official Python manuals—into precise, structured, and queryable tables, using the open-source CocoIndex framework and state-of-the-art LLMs (like Meta’s Llama 3) managed locally by Ollama. CocoIndex framework If this tutorial is helpful, star the repo! https://github.com/cocoindex-io/cocoindex https://github.com/cocoindex-io/cocoindex Flow Overview Document Parsing: For each PDF file in your collection, the pipeline automatically converts binary content to markdown using a custom, modular parser. If you don't have Postgres installed, please refer to the installation guide.

Download and install Ollama. Pull your favorite LLM models by:
ollama pull llama3.2 @cocoindex.flow_def(name="ManualExtraction")
def manual_extraction_flow(
 flow_builder: cocoindex.FlowBuilder, data_scope: cocoindex.DataScope
):
 """
 Define an example flow that extracts manual information from a Markdown.
 """
 data_scope["documents"] = flow_builder.add_source(
 cocoindex.sources.LocalFile(path="manuals", binary=True)
 )

 modules_index = data_scope.add_collector()

flow_builder.add_source will create a table with the following subfields:

filename (key, type: str): the filename of the file, e.g. dir1/file1.md
content (type: str if binary is False, otherwise bytes): the content of the file

Why This Matters for Automation and Scale By abstracting file input at this level, you future-proof the flow for ingestion of extremely diverse documentation formats. CocoIndex ensures that each file is indexed, versioned, and queryable, while separating content from structure. This design lays the foundation for highly modular, repeatable end-to-end data pipelines in any technical archiving or document understanding project. Advanced users can extend this source to pull from S3 buckets, GitHub releases, or enterprise drives—just by swapping the source operator and keeping the rest of the flow logic unchanged. CocoIndex ensures that each file is indexed, versioned, and queryable, while separating content from structure. This design lays the foundation for highly modular, repeatable end-to-end data pipelines in any technical archiving or document understanding project. Advanced users can extend this source to pull from S3 buckets, GitHub releases, or enterprise drives—just by swapping the source operator and keeping the rest of the flow logic unchanged. LocalFile LocalFile Parse Markdown To do this, we can plug in a custom function to convert PDF to markdown. class PdfToMarkdown(cocoindex.op.FunctionSpec):
 """Convert a PDF to markdown."""


@cocoindex.op.executor_class(gpu=True, cache=True, behavior_version=1)
class PdfToMarkdownExecutor:
 """Executor for PdfToMarkdown."""

 spec: PdfToMarkdown
 _converter: PdfConverter

 def prepare(self):
 config_parser = ConfigParser({})
 self._converter = PdfConverter(
 create_model_dict(), config=config_parser.generate_config_dict()
 )

 def __call__(self, content: bytes) -> str:
 with tempfile.NamedTemporaryFile(delete=True, suffix=".pdf") as temp_file:
 temp_file.write(content)
 temp_file.flush()
 text, _, _ = text_from_rendered(self._converter(temp_file.name))
 return text

You may wonder why we want to define a spec + executor (instead of using a standalone function) here. The main reason is that there's some heavy preparation work (initialize the parser) that needs to be done before being ready to process real data. The main reason is that there's some heavy preparation work (initialize the parser) that needs to be done before being ready to process real data. Custom Function Custom Function Plug in the function to the flow. with data_scope["documents"].row() as doc:\n doc["markdown"] = doc["content"].transform(PdfToMarkdown()) with data_scope["documents"].row() as doc:\n doc["markdown"] = doc["content"].transform(PdfToMarkdown()) It transforms each document to Markdown. Leveraging a custom parser within the CocoIndex flow, each binary PDF file is ingested as-is, preserving original fidelity. Leveraging a custom parser within the CocoIndex flow, each binary PDF file is ingested as-is, preserving original fidelity. The use of binary=True ensures compatibility with both text and image or scanned PDFs.
The parser is modularized via a FunctionSpec/executor class design pattern, where resource-intensive model loading (Tesseract, PyMuPDF, or commercial OCR) is performed in initialization, and PDF -> markdown logic is encapsulated in an efficient, deterministic transformation for reproducibility.
GPU acceleration and caching are seamlessly supported for high-throughput settings. FunctionSpec GPU acceleration and caching are seamlessly supported for high-throughput settings. The choice of the executor class and not a simple function allows:\n\nHeavyweight resource preloading (OCR models, custom dictionaries, GPU contexts)\nDistributed/cache-aware deployments where workers share model memory\nHot-swapping parsers (for testing Tesseract vs. PyMuPDF) without changing flow logic\n\n\nTransformation results are always markdown, which is LLM-friendly and carries hierarchical semantic cues for reliable extraction. The choice of the executor class and not a simple function allows:

Heavyweight resource preloading (OCR models, custom dictionaries, GPU contexts)
Distributed/cache-aware deployments where workers share model memory
Hot-swapping parsers (for testing Tesseract vs. PyMuPDF) without changing flow logic

Transformation results are always markdown, which is LLM-friendly and carries hierarchical semantic cues for reliable extraction. Extract Structured Data From Markdown Files Define Schema Let's define the schema ModuleInfo using Python dataclasses, and we can pass it to the LLM to extract the structured data. It's easy to do this with CocoIndex. @dataclasses.dataclass
class ArgInfo:
 """Information about an argument of a method."""
 name: str
 description: str

@dataclasses.dataclass
class MethodInfo:
 """Information about a method."""
 name: str
 args: cocoindex.typing.List[ArgInfo]
 description: str

@dataclasses.dataclass
class ClassInfo:
 """Information about a class."""
 name: str
 description: str
 methods: cocoindex.typing.List[MethodInfo]

@dataclasses.dataclass
class ModuleInfo:
 """Information about a Python module."""
 title: str
 description: str
 classes: cocoindex.typing.List[ClassInfo]
 methods: cocoindex.typing.List[MethodInfo] Once converted to markdown, each document is piped into the CocoIndex ExtractByLlm operator, which takes the markdown as a rich, contextually annotated prompt.

The LLM (e.g., Llama 3 served by Ollama on your own hardware) is instructed to extract information based on a Python dataclass schema, ensuring type safety and standardization across runs.
This design decouples the LLM provider from the downstream flow, so you can swap out Llama for Gemini or OpenAI, and standardize output regardless of LLM vendor differences. The LLM (e.g., Llama 3 served by Ollama on your own hardware) is instructed to extract information based on a Python dataclass schema, ensuring type safety and standardization across runs. This design decouples the LLM provider from the downstream flow, so you can swap out Llama for Gemini or OpenAI, and standardize output regardless of LLM vendor differences. Extract Structured Data CocoIndex provides built-in functions (e.g., ExtractByLlm) that process data using LLM. with data_scope["documents"].row() as doc:
 doc["module_info"] = doc["content"].transform(
 cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm(
 llm_spec=cocoindex.LlmSpec(
 api_type=cocoindex.LlmApiType.OLLAMA,
 # See the full list of models: https://ollama.com/library
 model="llama3.2"
 ),
 output_type=ModuleInfo,
 instruction="Please extract Python module information from the manual."))

Use Python dataclasses (ModuleInfo, ClassInfo, etc.) so that output is always typed and minimally ambiguous. LLM instructions (as a prompt) reinforce extraction fidelity.
This approach allows easy validation (with unit/integration tests), strong contract-driven extraction, and automated upstream/downstream compatibility checks. LLM instructions (as a prompt) reinforce extraction fidelity.\nThis approach allows easy validation (with unit/integration tests), strong contract-driven extraction, and automated upstream/downstream compatibility checks. Use Python dataclasses (ModuleInfo, ClassInfo, etc.) so that output is always typed and minimally ambiguous. LLM instructions (as a prompt) reinforce extraction fidelity. ModuleInfo ClassInfo This approach allows easy validation (with unit/integration tests), strong contract-driven extraction, and automated upstream/downstream compatibility checks. Add Summarization to Module Info Using CocoIndex as a framework, you can easily add any transformation to the data and collect it as part of the data index. Let's add a simple summary to each module - like the number of classes and methods, using a simple Python function. Define Schema @dataclasses.dataclass\nclass ModuleSummary:\n """Summary info about a Python module."""\n num_classes: int\n num_methods: int @dataclasses.dataclass\nclass ModuleSummary:\n """Summary info about a Python module."""\n num_classes: int\n num_methods: int A simple custom function to summarize the data. @cocoindex.op.function()\ndef summarize_module(module_info: ModuleInfo) -> ModuleSummary:\n """Summarize a Python module."""\n return ModuleSummary(\n num_classes=len(module_info.classes),\n num_methods=len(module_info.methods),\n ) @cocoindex.op.function()\ndef summarize_module(module_info: ModuleInfo) -> ModuleSummary:\n """Summarize a Python module."""\n return ModuleSummary(\n num_classes=len(module_info.classes),\n num_methods=len(module_info.methods),\n ) By injecting custom functions (plain Python or accelerated), you can perform inline analytics—such as counting modules, classes, methods—right after LLM extraction, embedding summaries or metadata into the data index itself for instant observability and pipeline health checks.\nThis approach allows you to combine weak supervision, LLM output, and classic post-processing in a unified, traceable DAG. By injecting custom functions (plain Python or accelerated), you can perform inline analytics—such as counting modules, classes, methods—right after LLM extraction, embedding summaries or metadata into the data index itself for instant observability and pipeline health checks. This approach allows you to combine weak supervision, LLM output, and classic post-processing in a unified, traceable DAG. In this way, Summary transformation functions provide instant metrics—how many classes, methods, etc.—that can be further used for monitoring, reporting, or pipeline debugging.\nAll summary logic can be written in pure Python or tuned for custom use: e.g., filtering on class count, flagging missing docstrings, or computing code complexity at extraction time. Summary transformation functions provide instant metrics—how many classes, methods, etc.—that can be further used for monitoring, reporting, or pipeline debugging. All summary logic can be written in pure Python or tuned for custom use: e.g., filtering on class count, flagging missing docstrings, or computing code complexity at extraction time. Plug the function into the flow. with data_scope["documents"].row() as doc:\n # ... after the extraction\n doc["module_summary"] = doc["module_info"].transform(summarize_module) with data_scope["documents"].row() as doc:\n # ... after the extraction\n doc["module_summary"] = doc["module_info"].transform(summarize_module) Custom Function Custom Function Collect the Data After the extraction, we need to cherry-pick anything we like from the output using the collect function from the collector of a data scope defined above. collect modules_index.collect(\n filename=doc["filename"],\n module_info=doc["module_info"],\n) modules_index.collect(\n filename=doc["filename"],\n module_info=doc["module_info"],\n) Finally, let's export the extracted data to a table. modules_index.export(\n "modules",\n cocoindex.storages.Postgres(table_name="modules_info"),\n primary_key_fields=["filename"],\n) modules_index.export(\n "modules",\n cocoindex.storages.Postgres(table_name="modules_info"),\n primary_key_fields=["filename"],\n) All results are indexed and versioned in a Postgres backend, supporting direct SQL analytics, audit trails, or integrations with visualization and BI tools.\nCocoIndex’s collectors enable cherry-picking and normalization of outputs, e.g., only capturing core module info or including full/partial markdown content for additional review. All results are indexed and versioned in a Postgres backend, supporting direct SQL analytics, audit trails, or integrations with visualization and BI tools. CocoIndex’s collectors enable cherry-picking and normalization of outputs, e.g., only capturing core module info or including full/partial markdown content for additional review. Query and Test Your Index Run the following command to set up and update the index. cocoindex update -L main cocoindex update -L main You'll see the index updates state in the terminal. After the index is built, you have a table with the name modules_info. You can query it at any time, e.g., start a Postgres shell: modules_info psql postgres://cocoindex:cocoindex@localhost/cocoindex psql postgres://cocoindex:cocoindex@localhost/cocoindex And run the SQL query: SELECT filename, module_info->'title' AS title, module_summary FROM modules_info; SELECT filename, module_info->'title' AS title, module_summary FROM modules_info; CocoInsight CocoInsight is a really cool tool to help you understand your data pipeline and data index. It is in Early Access now (Free). CocoInsight cocoindex server -ci main cocoindex server -ci main CocoInsight dashboard is here https://cocoindex.io/cocoinsight. It connects to your local CocoIndex server with zero data retention. https://cocoindex.io/cocoinsight This sort of advanced doc extraction pipeline—spanning OCR, LLM-driven type-safe extraction, post-processing, indexing, and visualization—is a blueprint for modern, scalable technical knowledge engineering initiatives. For production, continuous integration and snapshot versioning are recommended, ensuring the entire pipeline is reproducible, observable, and adaptable to new standards or models.