Password Management and Protection - Part 1: The Basics

Happy World Password Day! (In 2024, it's being celebrated on May 2nd). Remembering loads of passwords is an absolute pain. As we work in corporate jobs, we find that the number of personal and professional passwords we have continues to grow, along with having to log into systems numerous times a day. In general, employees manage
According to
Using the same password across accounts is like using the one key for all the locks in an entire town and having thieves steal the key. They can then go through the contents of every building, see what is there, vandalize, and steal whatever they want. The impact financially and mentally would be huge.
Google One provides
Along with the data breaches that may show our passwords on the dark web, hackers also try to break into our accounts by using software to guess our passwords. Below, we can see that the simpler the password is regarding character type, the easier it is to crack, even when the password length is increased.
However, suppose we use a previously stolen password, simple words, or the same password across multiple sites. In that case, the
Remembering long and complex passwords is tricky unless we have a photographic memory like Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. Generally, we need to have memorable passwords, and having so many accounts with the ever-increasing number of accounts we use, it's tricky to keep track of all the passwords. Some strategies to deal with this are to reuse passwords or have a base password that slightly changes based on the name of the service being used. In the
According to Bitwarden, the
Using a password manager is a way to strengthen our password security, remove the cognitive load of remembering all our passwords, and speed up our ability to log into platforms and services. The
A password manager is an app on your phone, tablet or computer that stores your passwords, so you don’t need to remember them
Along with storing the password, a good password manager makes it frictionless to enter, lets us know if a password is re-used or weak, alerts us if our password has been compromised, and can manage our second-factor authentication. The password manager can also sync the passwords across all the platforms we need to enter our passwords.
According to a
Over time, applications have become more sophisticated in how they store passwords. Initially, they might have been stored in plain text in the database, but now they are transformed by a process that cannot be reversed. Over time, these transformation processes are getting more sophisticated.
In a data breach, the leaked passwords should be the transformed version, so this slows down "bad actors" as they try to figure out how the passwords have been transformed, and the transformation takes time. To speed the process up, they will take known passwords that have been transformed and see if they match what has been leaked, as they will be immediately able to enter those accounts. This is why we must change our passwords after a data breach and ensure they are different across accounts. If we have a good password, it slows them down from cracking it and gives us time to change it before they access our account.
Some free password managers are iCloud Keychain, Google Password Manager, and Firefox Password Manager. These are a good start; however, they have limitations and are tied to the browser they are associated with. This means the iCloud keychain works with Safari, Google Password Manager with Chrome, and Firefox Password Manager with Firefox. Suppose we're finding that we need to enter passwords outside of our browser and have to try and find the password, or we are defaulting back to inadequate password behaviors. In that case, it may be time we looked into dedicated password managers.
When looking for a password manager, we should look for one that easily syncs across all devices and makes it easy to save and enter our passwords at a minimum. Once we have entered our password for the password manager or used our fingerprint, for example, to log in, we should be able to choose in one click which accounts we want to use to log into a service. Some password managers will automatically enter our credentials in the app or website. A reputable review site can save us the hard work of comparing the different services. An example is the
Once we've chosen our password manager, we must enable our devices and browsers to use it seamlessly. This might be apps or browser extensions. Let's take Bitwarden and 1Password as our examples since Bitwarden is currently the best free password manager available, according to TechRadar, while 1Password is used by many businesses. We need to install the apps and extensions to get started using them. Both websites provide handy download pages:
At the end of installing everything, we should have the following:
When setting up the mobile app for Bitwarden, they have a help page on setting up
Some password managers will provide a service to score all our passwords and let us know where we may be exposed. 1Password provides
Ideally, we want a perfect score across the board, but the reality is that we can do what the websites allow us to do. This means that any accounts that limit us to having PINs or short passwords will either show up as being vulnerable or having a weak password. In these cases, we need to ensure that if there are any second forms of authentication, we have them enabled so that if a hacker blows their way through, they are blocked by MFA, which we read blocks hackers 99.9% of the time. Banks are notorious for having very weak password or PIN protocols, and they must combine them with apps, one-time passcodes, and card readers.
Another feature our password manager hopefully has is the ability to store one-time passcodes. These are a form of second-factor authentication, set up by scanning a QR code. Once set up, the codes change every thirty seconds. The benefit of having them in our password manager is that they are automatically entered when needed rather than being retrieved from another app. 1Password has a guide to help us through the process of
Since it's World Password Day, we can level up our password management skills and ensure we're not vulnerable. If we don't have a password manager, it's an opportunity to set one up, as it's easy and will save us time. We can bite the bullet and change any re-used passwords. Also, look at our vulnerable and weak passwords in our password manager and tackle a few of them. Over time, we can improve our password management score.
Password management is a problem that we all have to tackle. Keeping track of passwords in our heads and coming up with unique, strong passwords is challenging. Rather than having this cognitive load, we've seen the benefit that password managers bring. The only question left is, what will it take us to make the simple move of setting up our password manager and living the life of not having to remember loads of passwords and instead our one password manager password?
