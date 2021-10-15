Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Passionately Transforming the Potential of the Direct Selling Industry with Technology by@epixel-mlm-software

Passionately Transforming the Potential of the Direct Selling Industry with Technology

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Interview with Sajin Rajan: "I love taking up a versatile set of responsibilities that would keep me engaged, engaged, and motivated" Rajan says he is committed to developing software solutions for direct selling and related industries. He says he has a dedicated group of young minds who are very much keen on transforming Epixel into a global brand. We want to make sure they stay satisfied and comfortable while we help them build their. Success follows with smiling customers is what we are doing, he says.
image
Sajin Rajan Hacker Noon profile picture

@epixel-mlm-software
Sajin Rajan

A tech enthusiast who researches about new technologies like blockchain, AI, data visualization, etc

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How Technological Amalgamation With Business Pays Off in Direct Sales Industry by @epixel-mlm-software
#direct-selling
How Jay Wey Amassed Millions of Followers on TikTok while Maintaining a Full-Time Job by @Limarc
#slogging
Elon Musk for Time's Person of the Year is Controversial to Say the Least by @michael-brooks
#elon-musk
There Is More Good Than Bad in the Startup World: Prashant Mahajan, Zeda.io by @zedaio
#product-management
An Interview With PowerShell Inventor Jeffrey Snover by @elizabethlvova
#powershell
Why is the Startup Culture Dominated by Tech? by @adam-stieb
#digital-marketing

Tags

#good-company-interview#epixelmlmsoftware#direct-selling-software#successful-entrepreneur#software-development-company#network-marketing-software#direct-selling-industry#founder-interview
Join Hacker Noon loading