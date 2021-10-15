Passionately Transforming the Potential of the Direct Selling Industry with Technology

Interview with Sajin Rajan: "I love taking up a versatile set of responsibilities that would keep me engaged, engaged, and motivated" Rajan says he is committed to developing software solutions for direct selling and related industries. He says he has a dedicated group of young minds who are very much keen on transforming Epixel into a global brand. We want to make sure they stay satisfied and comfortable while we help them build their. Success follows with smiling customers is what we are doing, he says.