Passion Economy: Not All Communities Are Created Equal

@ lijin Li Jin I am an Investment Partner at Andreessen Horowitz focused on the Consumer sector

Building a community can indeed provide a moat. But–I find many

companies/brands/creators profess to have community, when they really

just have customers or followers.

To have a truly defensible community, I believe the following need to

be present: high intentionality, P2P interactions, & UGC content.

Hallmarks of “real” community:

Intentionality: Members seek out the community as a destination, not just as part of a broader platform’s feed P2P interactions: Strong engagement and ties between members UGC content: Members contribute content vs. just engaging w/ what’s broadcasted to them

More thoughts on community:

Tags