New Story

Pantheon Shows How Immortality, Infinite Compute, and Power Still End Civilizations

by
byRay Svitla@raysvitla

entrepreneur, strategist, and researcher

January 16th, 2026
featured image - Pantheon Shows How Immortality, Infinite Compute, and Power Still End Civilizations
    Speed
    Voice
Ray Svitla
← Previous

The Nation-State Is Old Software. What Happens When We Rewrite It?

About Author

Ray Svitla HackerNoon profile picture
Ray Svitla@raysvitla

entrepreneur, strategist, and researcher

Read my storiesAbout @raysvitla

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#digital-sovereignty#ai-governance#governance-lessons-from-sci-fi#network-states#system-design-ethics#technological-dystopia#digital-identity#ai-black-box-problem

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories