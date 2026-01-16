It's an interesting time to be watching sci-fi. Not because it's good – though some of it is – but because the universe's scriptwriters are running out of new material and have started leaking the beta version of reality's next patch into our streaming services. Severance gives us the Apple-clean version: surgical bifurcation of the self, minimalist horror, Emmy bait. Your work-self literally cannot remember your life-self. It's elegant. It's contained. It's a controlled experiment in a sterile lab. Severance Pantheon goes harder. It says: fuck your controlled experiment, let's run this in production. Upload consciousness to servers. Watch corporations own souls. Start a war between the uploaded and the biological. End human civilization. Pantheon Pantheon That's Pantheon, its darker, geekier, and frankly more important cousin. Runtime: 672 minutes across two seasons that I mainlined like a digital amphetamine. That's Pantheon On that note, a brief pause for the people who keep the power on in this corner of the simulation: my paid subscribers. On that note, a brief pause for the people who keep the power on in this corner of the simulation: my paid subscribers. You are fucking legends. I’m not being hyperbolic. If it weren’t for you, this newsletter wouldn’t exist. I'm talking about people like Cimafej – a researcher and a fellow Belarusian. You are fucking legends. Cimafej Cimafej I am, at this moment, engaged in the delicate art of financial survival, and your annual subscriptions are the reason I can tell my cat, Heidi, "sorry, papa's dissociating into sci-fi analysis for the next 72 hours" and actually mean it. Back to our scheduled dystopia. [SPOILER PROTOCOL ENGAGED] [SPOILER PROTOCOL ENGAGED] The Sovereignty Stack or How to Lose a Civilization in 3 Easy Steps) Pantheon is about a civilization that had everything – immortality, infinite compute, the ability to fork reality itself – and still managed to destroy itself three times over. Each failure is a simulation we're already running. Let me show you. Simulation 1: VC-ification of state-building I've written before about governance becoming the newest asset class – how the multi-trillion dollar sovereignty market is finally open. The big players aren't just buying in; they're buying up. Praxis raises $525M2. Prospera secures another round. Network states are getting term sheets. governance becoming the newest asset class 2 I actually love that VCs are dumping money into this. Nothing legitimizes a market faster than a16z writing checks. The VC-ification of state-building means governance is finally being valued in dollars, not just ideals. VC-ification of state-building But here's the bug in that code: If venture capital owns the land deed, you're not a citizen – you're a user. Your rights are Terms of Service. Your constitution is a cap table. They don't call you a person; they call you an "enslaved algorithm," a "business asset." Your freedom is just a line item in someone else's exit strategy. If venture capital owns the land deed, you're not a citizen – you're a user. "enslaved algorithm," "business asset." So, physical infrastructure without community ownership isn't sovereignty. It's a REIT with better marketing. and you aren't living in a free city; you're living in a high-tech feudal estate with better Wi-Fi Simulation 2: The Benevolent Black Box Look, I'm not going to be the idiot biting the hand that feeds – I'm literally using Claude to help write this sentence. These black boxes are powerful, beautiful tools. But that's the point: we're all becoming users now, data suppliers in someone else's model. The source must be open. Period. The right to audit the systems that govern your life is not a feature; it is THE right. A system you cannot audit will eventually audit you out of existence. Simulation 3: The Unforkable System This is every founder's nightmare and every system's destiny. You know what's "stable"? Belarus. My homeland. Where our discount dictator Lukashenko has been repeating "at least we have stability" for 30 years while the country slowly fossilizes. It's become our national meme: "зато стабильно." It roughly translates to, "Sure, everything is shit... but at least it's stable." Yeah, stable like a corpse is stable. but at least it's stable. We are obsessed with the act of founding. We write manifestos and design perfect systems. But what happens when the first generation is born inside them? They won't share our founding myths. They will see our sacred principles as buggy legacy code. And legacy code gets refactored – or replaced. founding buggy legacy code The right to fork isn't a bug in your governance. It's the only feature that matters. The Punchline In Pantheon's finale, humanity gets one last chance. The uploaded and biological could merge, could build something unprecedented. Instead, they choose mutually assured obsolescence. They conclude: "The primitive humans couldn't share power." That's the bug. It's always been the bug. Our job is to write the patch. Our job is to write the patch. Stay sovereign, Stay sovereign, Stay evolving 🃏 Stay evolving 🃏 Ray Svitla Ray Svitla if this resonated, forward it to someone building "the future of governance." they need to hear this before they ship v1.0 if this resonated, forward it to someone building "the future of governance." they need to hear this before they ship v1.0