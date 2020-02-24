Package Your React App with Spring Boot [A How-To Guide]

Discover, triage, and prioritize Java errors in real-time
package e.the.awesome.springreactcomboapp;
import org.springframework.boot.SpringApplication;
import org.springframework.boot.autoconfigure.SpringBootApplication;
import org.springframework.boot.web.servlet.support.SpringBootServletInitializer;
@SpringBootApplication
public class SpringReactComboAppApplication extends SpringBootServletInitializer{
public static void main(String[] args) {
SpringApplication.run(SpringReactComboAppApplication.class, args);
}
}
package e.the.awesome.springreactcomboapp;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.GetMapping;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.RestController;
@RestController
public class DadJokesController {
@GetMapping("/api/dadjokes")
public String dadJokes() {
return "Justice is a dish best served cold, if it were served warm it would be just water.";
}
}
mvn spring-boot:run
npx create-react-app basic-frontend-app
cd basic-frontend-app<br>npm start
{
"name": "basic-frontend-app",
"version": "0.1.0",
"private": true,
"dependencies": {
"react": "^16.3.1",
"react-dom": "^16.3.1",
"react-scripts": "1.1.4"
},
"scripts": {
"start": "react-scripts start",
"build": "react-scripts build",
"test": "react-scripts test --env=jsdom",
"eject": "react-scripts eject"
},
"proxy": {
"/api": {
"target": "http://localhost:8080",
"ws": true
}
}
}
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import logo from './logo.svg';
import './App.css';
class App extends Component {
state = {};
componentDidMount() {
this.dadJokes()
}
dadJokes = () => {
fetch('/api/dadjokes')
.then(response => response.text())
.then(message => {
this.setState({message: message});
});
};
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo"/>
<h3 className="App-title">{this.state.message}</h3>
</header>
<p className="App-intro">
To get started, edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
</p>
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;
<!-- https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.github.eirslett/frontend-maven-plugin -->
<dependency>
<groupId>com.github.eirslett</groupId>
<artifactId>frontend-maven-plugin</artifactId>
<version>1.6</version>
</dependency>
<plugin>
<groupId>com.github.eirslett</groupId>
<artifactId>frontend-maven-plugin</artifactId>
<version>1.6</version>
<configuration>
<workingDirectory>basic-frontend-app</workingDirectory>
<installDirectory>target</installDirectory>
</configuration>
<executions>
<execution>
<id>install node and npm</id>
<goals>
<goal>install-node-and-npm</goal>
</goals>
<configuration>
<nodeVersion>v8.9.4</nodeVersion>
<npmVersion>5.6.0</npmVersion>
</configuration>
</execution>
<execution>
<id>npm install</id>
<goals>
<goal>npm</goal>
</goals>
<configuration>
<arguments>install</arguments>
</configuration>
</execution>
<execution>
<id>npm run build</id>
<goals>
<goal>npm</goal>
</goals>
<configuration>
<arguments>run build</arguments>
</configuration>
</execution>
</executions>
</plugin>
<plugin>
<artifactId>maven-antrun-plugin</artifactId>
<executions>
<execution>
<phase>generate-resources</phase>
<configuration>
<target>
<copy todir="${project.build.directory}/classes/public">
<fileset dir="${project.basedir}/basic-frontend-app/build"/>
</copy>
</target>
</configuration>
<goals>
<goal>run</goal>
</goals>
</execution>
</executions>
</plugin>