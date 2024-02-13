π Earth: a 3.14-day Earth-sized Planet from K2's Kitchen Served Warm: Abstract & Intro

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Prajwal Niraula, Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences; (2) Julien de Wit, Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences; (3) Benjamin V. Rackham, Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences; (4) Elsa Ducrot, Astrobiology Research Unit, University of Li`ege; (5) Artem Burdanov, Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences; (6) Ian J. M. Crossfield, Kansas University Department of Physics and Astronomy; (7) Valerie Van Grootel´, Space Sciences, Technologies and Astrophysics Research (STAR) Institute, University of Li`ege; (8) Catriona Murray, 5Cavendish Laboratory; (9) Lionel J. Garcia, Astrobiology Research Unit, University of Li`ege; (10) Roi Alonso, Instituto de Astrof´ısica de Canarias & Dpto. de Astrof´ısica, Universidad de La Laguna; (11) Corey Beard, Department of Physics & Astronomy, The University of California; (12) Yilen Gomez Maqueo Chew, Instituto de Astronom´ıa, Universidad Nacional Aut´onoma de M´exico, Ciudad Universitaria; (13) Laetitia Delrez, Astrobiology Research Unit, University of Li`ege, Space Sciences, Technologies and Astrophysics Research (STAR) Institute, University of Li`ege & 0Observatoire de lUniversit´e de Gen`eve; (14) Brice-Olivier Demory, University of Bern, Center for Space and Habitability; (15) Benjamin J. Fulton, NASA Exoplanet Science Institute/Caltech-IPAC; (16) Michael Gillon, Astrobiology Research Unit, University of Li`ege; (17) Maximilian N. Gunther, Department of Physics, and Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; (18) Andrew W. Howard, California Institute of Technology; (19) Howard Issacson, Department of Astronomy, University of California Berkeley; (20) Emmanuel Jehin, Space Sciences, Technologies and Astrophysics Research (STAR) Institute, University of Li`ege; (21) Peter P. Pedersen, Cavendish Laboratory; (22) Francisco J. Pozuelos, Astrobiology Research Unit, University of Li`ege & Space Sciences, Technologies and Astrophysics Research (STAR) Institute, University of Li`ege; (23) Didier Queloz, Cavendish Laboratory; (24) Rafael Rebolo-Lopez, Instituto de Astrof´ısica de Canarias & Dpto. de Astrof´ısica, Universidad de La Laguna'; (25) Sairam Lalitha, School of Physics & Astronomy, University of Birmingham; (26) Daniel Sebastian, Astrobiology Research Unit, University of Li`ege (27) Samantha Thompson, Cavendish Laboratory; (28) Amaury H.M.J. Triaud, School of Physics & Astronomy, University of Birmingham.

ABSTRACT

We report on the discovery of a transiting Earth-sized (0.95R⊕) planet around an M3.5 dwarf star at 57 pc, K2-315b. The planet has a period of ∼3.14 days, i.e. ∼π, with an instellation of 7.45 S⊕. The detection was made using publicly available data from K2’s Campaign 15. We observed three additional transits with SPECULOOS Southern and Northern Observatories, and a stellar spectrum from Keck/HIRES, which allowed us to validate the planetary nature of the signal. The confirmed planet is well suited for comparative terrestrial exoplanetology. While exoplanets transiting ultracool dwarfs present the best opportunity for atmospheric studies of terrestrial exoplanets with the James Webb Space Telescope, those orbiting mid-M dwarfs within 100 pc such as K2-315b will become increasingly accessible with the next generation of observatories.





Keywords: stars: individual (2MASS J15120519-2006307, EPIC 249631677, TIC 70298662, K2-315b) – planets and satellites: detection

1. INTRODUCTION

The redesigned Kepler mission, K2 (Howell et al. 2014), has been a success by adding almost 400 confirmed planets to the 2,348 discovered by the original mission[1]. Building upon Kepler (Borucki et al. 2010), K2 expanded the search of planets around brighter stars, covered a wider region of sky along the ecliptic, and studied a variety of astronomical objects . Together, these endeavors have revolutionized the field of exoplanetary science by quadrupling the number of exoplanets known at the time, while K2 in particular has led to exciting discoveries, such as disintegrating planetesimals around the white dwarf WD-1145 (Vanderburg et al. 2015), multi-planet systems around bright stars like GJ 9827 (K2-135) (Niraula et al. 2017; Rodriguez et al. 2018), and resonant chains of planets like the K2-138 system with five planets (Christiansen et al. 2018).









Space-based platforms such as Kepler can provide high-quality continuous monitoring of targets above the Earth’s atmosphere. The simultaneous photometric monitoring of tens of thousands of stars enables finding rare configurations (e.g., WD-1145) and answering science questions regarding planetary populations that are more statistical in nature such as how unique our own Solar System is, or what are the most common type of planets (e.g. Fressin et al. 2013; Fulton et al. 2017).





Ground-based facilities, on the other hand, often detect fewer planets while operating at a lower cost. These planets frequently exhibit larger signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs) in various metrics (e.g., transmission), thereby allowing for these planets to be characterized further. One such example is the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system (Gillon et al. 2016, 2017), discovered by the TRAPPISTUltra Cool Dwarf Transiting Survey, a prototype survey for the SPECULOOS Survey (Gillon et al. 2013). The goal of the SPECULOOS Survey is to explore the nearest ultracool dwarfs (Teff <3000 K) for transits of rocky planets (Burdanov et al. 2018; Delrez et al. 2018; Jehin et al. 2018; Sebastian et al. in prep.). Although few systems are expected (Delrez et al. 2018; Sebastian et al. in prep.), their impact on the field will be significant as they should provide most of the temperate Earthsized exoplanets amenable for atmospheric studies with the next generation of observatories such as JWST (e.g. Gillon et al. 2020).





Beyond the SPECULOOS Survey, which monitors nearby late-M dwarfs for terrestrial planets, the SPECULOOS telescopes have been used to study the planetary population around mid- and late-M dwarfs. In that context, SPECULOOS facilities have been involved in following up and validating planetary candidates, notably from TESS (G¨unther et al. 2019; Kostov et al. 2019; Quinn et al. 2019). Next to confirming planetary candidates that cross detection thresholds, we have started to investigate weaker signals. For this work, we revisited K2 data, a mission which ended only in 2019. We reanalyzed the light curves of stars with Teff < 3500 K, a Kepler magnitude < 15, and a log g > 4.5. While these criteria were motivated particularly to look for planets around ultra-cool dwarfs, they were relaxed in order to allow room for errors in the stellar properties and improve completeness of the analysis. Among the 1,213 stars fitting these criteria, EPIC 249631677 presented the strongest periodic transit-like signal. In this paper, we report the discovery of an Earthsized K2 planet in a close-in orbit around EPIC 249631677. The paper is structured as follow; observations (Section 2), analysis and validation (Section 3), and the discussion in regards to future prospects for characterization (Section 4).









[1] https://exoplanetarchive.ipac.caltech.edu