OWASP Top 14 Security Practices For Software Developers

★ The objective of this guide is to provide a comprehensive review of the security principles with limited scope in terms of information. The primary goal of the software developing team is to use the available information resource to provide and build secure applications for your business and software operations. It could be obtained through the industry-standard implementation of security controls.

★ This section specifically focuses on web applications and application infrastructure security, which can be applied on any deployment platform. This checklist is defined to help in developing high-level security elements and helps to overcome common vulnerability scenarios.

★ The key factors to consider that client-side controls such as client-based input validation, hidden fields, interface controls upon developing applications.

★ An attacker can use a variety of tools to conduct an attack against the applications, flash, java applets, and other client-side objects can be decompiled and analyzed for extensive flaws present in the app. Sometimes, developers feel challenging to discover vulnerabilities due to the scope of the software or programming languages.

Figure 1. Secure Coding Practice.

Information Collection Techniques:

The Information collection techniques are another integral part of the vulnerability management process, these are the following assessment methodologies that can be performed within an organization to discover a vulnerability, assess, and audit the physical and virtual infrastructure of the network. The industry standard Vulnerability Scanning Tools and controllers are used in this Information and data collection section.

⍟ Vulnerability scanning

⍟ Web application assessment

⍟ Phishing assessment

⍟ Network mapping

⍟ wireless assessment

⍟ Database assessment

⍟ Operating system security assessment (OSSA), and

⍟ Penetration testing.

Depending on the nature of the Software security flaws, it can be introduced at any stage of the software development lifecycle, including to any or all of the following:

(i) Not identifying security requirements upfront.

(ii) Creating conceptual designs that have logic errors.

(iii) Using poor coding practices that introduce technical vulnerabilities.

(iv) Deploying the software improperly and

(v) Introducing flaws during maintenance or updating.

1 Input Validation:

Figure 2. Input Validation.

2. Output Encoding:

Figure 3. Output Encoding.

3. Cryptographic Practices:

Figure 4. Cryptographic Practices.

4. Communication Security:

Figure 5. Communication Security.

5. Authentication and Password Management:

Figure 6. Authentication and Password Management.

6. Session Management:

Figure 7. Session Management.

7. Access Control:

Figure 8. Access Control.

8. Memory Management:

Figure 9. Memory Management.

9. Database Security:

Figure 10. Database Security.

10. System Configuration:

Figure 11. System Configuration.

11. File Management:

Figure 12. File Management.

12. Error Handling and Logging:

Figure 13. Error Handling and Logging.

13. Data Protection:

Figure 14. Data Protection.

14. General Coding Practices:

Figure 15. General Coding Practices.



Conclusion:

★ The public and private sector organizations integrate a vulnerability management framework and secure coding practices successfully into their program to ensure a smooth onboarding and development of any software applications. It helps to identify, defend against any threats, and emerging vulnerability.

Deploying a VMF is all about managing risk, it allows to locate the risk and remediate the required solution to reduce the risk further causing damage to the IT system or its applications. The technical objectives can be met by deploying industry-recommended tools to perform vulnerability scanning. Finally, an appropriate set of measures, and controls to be taken when defining your scope for successful results in the software development life cycle (SDLC).

Refer further to understand how to integrate risk management into SDLC.

Quick Reference: OWASP

