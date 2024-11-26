Outlier Ventures Launches Second RWA Base Camp with Seven Teams





Outlier Ventures announced its second Real World Assets (RWA) Base Camp Accelerator program, selecting seven teams focused on tokenization infrastructure and applications. The 12-week virtual program, in collaboration with Singularity Finance, aims to support early-stage founders building solutions for RWA adoption across industries.





The market context supports this timing - RWA tokenization is projected to grow from $118 billion to $10 trillion by 2030, driven by increasing integration of blockchain technology in traditional finance. Major banking institutions have begun exploring RWA blockchain applications, indicating growing mainstream acceptance.





The selected teams represent diverse approaches to RWA implementation:





Ryno (USA) focuses on cross-border financial solutions for emerging markets, leveraging the team's 30 years of combined experience in financial services and blockchain.





Anzi Finance (Colombia) addresses SMB lending through tokenized credit default guarantees, using blockchain-powered APIs to automate guarantee payments and improve lender security.





Drip Rewards (USA) brings digital collectibles to physical spaces using sound wave technology, having already engaged 2.6 million users across thousand communities.





Tangible Trade (USA) introduces synthetic perpetual swaps for RWAs, creating new trading opportunities across asset classes through decentralized mechanisms.



Eldorado (UAE) concentrates on democratizing access to mining, energy, and infrastructure investments through compliant tokenized assets.



The Glass Élite (Italy) develops B2B solutions for the wine industry, using NFTs and blockchain to improve transaction efficiency and capital access.



Crymbo (Israel) builds decentralized compliance infrastructure to connect traditional finance with crypto markets.



The program structure combines technical workshops with mentorship from industry experts. Participants receive guidance in token design, engineering, marketing, and fundraising. This follows Outlier Ventures' established accelerator model, which has helped raise over $350 million in seed funding across its portfolio of 300+ startups. Katie Lundie, RWA Base Camp Accelerator Lead at Outlier Ventures, emphasized the program's focus on practical implementation and regulatory compliance. Singularity Finance's leadership, including CEO Cloris Chen and Co-Founder Mario Casiraghi, highlighted the strategic importance of RWA tokenization in connecting traditional markets with blockchain technology.





The program builds on Outlier Ventures' earlier thesis "Tokenization Of RWAs: Beyond The Hype" and their experience with the first cohort. Their portfolio includes notable Web3 companies like Biconomy, Brave, and Ocean Protocol, with partnerships extending to protocol leaders such as Polygon, Wormhole, and NEAR.





