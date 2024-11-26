ReadWrite
paint-brush
Outlier Ventures Launches Second RWA Base Camp with Seven Teamsby@ishanpandey
129 reads

Outlier Ventures Launches Second RWA Base Camp with Seven Teams

by Ishan PandeyNovember 26th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Real World Assets (RWA) Base Camp Accelerator program selects seven teams. The 12-week virtual program aims to support early-stage founders building solutions for RWA adoption across industries. RWA tokenization is projected to grow from $118 billion to $10 trillion by 2030.
featured image - Outlier Ventures Launches Second RWA Base Camp with Seven Teams
Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item
2-item


Outlier Ventures announced its second Real World Assets (RWA) Base Camp Accelerator program, selecting seven teams focused on tokenization infrastructure and applications. The 12-week virtual program, in collaboration with Singularity Finance, aims to support early-stage founders building solutions for RWA adoption across industries.


The market context supports this timing - RWA tokenization is projected to grow from $118 billion to $10 trillion by 2030, driven by increasing integration of blockchain technology in traditional finance. Major banking institutions have begun exploring RWA blockchain applications, indicating growing mainstream acceptance.


The selected teams represent diverse approaches to RWA implementation:


  • Ryno (USA) focuses on cross-border financial solutions for emerging markets, leveraging the team's 30 years of combined experience in financial services and blockchain.


  • Anzi Finance (Colombia) addresses SMB lending through tokenized credit default guarantees, using blockchain-powered APIs to automate guarantee payments and improve lender security.


  • Drip Rewards (USA) brings digital collectibles to physical spaces using sound wave technology, having already engaged 2.6 million users across thousand communities.


  • Tangible Trade (USA) introduces synthetic perpetual swaps for RWAs, creating new trading opportunities across asset classes through decentralized mechanisms.


  • Eldorado (UAE) concentrates on democratizing access to mining, energy, and infrastructure investments through compliant tokenized assets.


  • The Glass Élite (Italy) develops B2B solutions for the wine industry, using NFTs and blockchain to improve transaction efficiency and capital access.


  • Crymbo (Israel) builds decentralized compliance infrastructure to connect traditional finance with crypto markets.


The program structure combines technical workshops with mentorship from industry experts. Participants receive guidance in token design, engineering, marketing, and fundraising. This follows Outlier Ventures' established accelerator model, which has helped raise over $350 million in seed funding across its portfolio of 300+ startups. Katie Lundie, RWA Base Camp Accelerator Lead at Outlier Ventures, emphasized the program's focus on practical implementation and regulatory compliance. Singularity Finance's leadership, including CEO Cloris Chen and Co-Founder Mario Casiraghi, highlighted the strategic importance of RWA tokenization in connecting traditional markets with blockchain technology.


The program builds on Outlier Ventures' earlier thesis "Tokenization Of RWAs: Beyond The Hype" and their experience with the first cohort. Their portfolio includes notable Web3 companies like Biconomy, Brave, and Ocean Protocol, with partnerships extending to protocol leaders such as Polygon, Wormhole, and NEAR.


Don’t forget to like and share the story!

Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture
Ishan Pandey@ishanpandey
Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3 #blockchain #dlt #cryptocurrency #web3 #rwa #tokenization #outlier-ventures-news #outlier-ventures-announcement

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
$2M Backing and a Vision: How GAM3S.GG is Reshaping Web3 Gaming
by ishanpandey
Sep 07, 2023
#web3-gaming
Article Thumbnail
(1/100) Crypto Countdown: Golem
by markbmilton
Aug 23, 2018
#blockchain
Article Thumbnail
A Research Report on the Trader $JOE DeFi Platform
by mbapesacademy
Mar 20, 2022
#cryptocurrency-investment
Article Thumbnail
07/03/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
by BlockEx
Mar 07, 2018
#blockchain
Article Thumbnail
05/02/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
by BlockEx
Feb 05, 2018
#bitcoin
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas