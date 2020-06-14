Our Real-Time Dashboarding Startup Joins An Italian Accelerator

@ valerio-barbera Valerio Barbera Software engineer from Italy, creator of Inspector.dev, passionate bassist.

Hi, I’m Valerio , software engineer and CTO at Inspector . 👋

I’m so proud to announce today that Inspector is now backed by Nana Bianca , a startup accelerator in Florence, Italy.

The market reaction to Inspector has been positive from Day One, so finding the best way to grow our product and the technical support for our customers was a natural next step for us.

We have identified a clear pain point for software developers around the world:

Be the first to know if your application is in trouble before your users stumble onto the problem, automatically, without wasting time on manual checks.

As developers ourselves, we know that software development is a time consuming job, so just like us you are probably always looking for clever tools to intelligently automate some parts of your work to spend your time on more valuable activities, like design and release new features and grow your business instead of time consuming, repetitive manual checks.

With this new partnership we aim to develop the most easy and effective monitoring tool on the market to help developers around the world to avoid losing customers due to technical problems in their applications.

Why Nana Bianca?

The company has now more resources to make a better product and to create the best customers support that developers can find out there!

In a nutshell, support your software engineering team to achieve better results in less time and with less effort.

Furthermore your direct feedback still is the most important resource for us, to better understand your needs and solve your real pains.

Conclusion

I just want to say thank you to all our customers from Singapore to New York, from Amsterdam to Hong Kong, who believed in Inspector since the beginning that helped us to do better and better with their feedback and advice. 😃

Do you want know about our product? Visit our website and drop in live chat! We are to help! https://www.inspector.dev

