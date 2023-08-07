OUR LAST EVENING TOGETHER

Too Long; Didn't Read IT was the evening before the day on which the Story Girl and Uncle Blair were to leave us, and we were keeping our last tryst together in the orchard where we had spent so many happy hours. We had made a pilgrimage to all the old haunts—the hill field, the spruce wood, the dairy, Grandfather King’s willow, the Pulpit Stone, Pat’s grave, and Uncle Stephen’s Walk; and now we foregathered in the sere grasses about the old well and feasted on the little jam turnovers Felicity had made that day specially for the occasion. “I wonder if we’ll ever all be together again,” sighed Cecily. “I wonder when I’ll get jam turnovers like this again,” said the Story Girl, trying to be gay but not making much of a success of it. “If Paris wasn’t so far away I could send you a box of nice things now and then,” said Felicity forlornly, “but I suppose there’s no use thinking of that. Dear knows what they’ll give you to eat over there.”