OTHER LEAF-ROLLERS

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byJean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

May 30th, 2023
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Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture
Jean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

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writing#non-fiction#animal-fiction#hackernoon-books#project-gutenberg#books#jean-henri-fabre#science#the-life-of-the-weevil

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