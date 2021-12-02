Organize And Save Your Tabs And Groups With Tabox

Tabox is a free extension for Chrome and other Chromium based browsers (like Edge and Brave) that lets you save all your currently open tabs into a collection. You can also export a collection into a file that you can share with others, for example, if you need to share a number of work related sites with your team. Tabox also offers a way to sync your collections between computers using Google Drive. It is 100% open source and is being actively worked on with numerous new features and improvements being suggested by the community.