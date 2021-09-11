Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Oracle's Full Stack Virtual Machine GraalVM Supports Python by@chrischris23

Oracle's Full Stack Virtual Machine GraalVM Supports Python

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
GraalVM is a general-purpose full-stack virtual machine with high-performance and cross-language interaction. It can be precompiled into a native image, which greatly speeds up the startup time and reduces the memory consumption of JVM applications. It also supports Java, Scala, Groovy, Kotlin and Kotlin languages such as C and C ++. It can run independently or in built-in environments such as Node.js, nodejs, Oracle, Python and other environments.
image
Vinchin Backup & Recovery Hacker Noon profile picture

@chrischris23
Vinchin Backup & Recovery

A professional provider of data protection solutions for enterprises. https://www.vinchin.com/en/

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#software-development#grabfood#full-stack-development#python#oracle#virtual-machine#coding#product-reviews
Join Hacker Noon loading