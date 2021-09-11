Oracle's Full Stack Virtual Machine GraalVM Supports Python

GraalVM is a general-purpose full-stack virtual machine with high-performance and cross-language interaction. It can be precompiled into a native image, which greatly speeds up the startup time and reduces the memory consumption of JVM applications. It also supports Java, Scala, Groovy, Kotlin and Kotlin languages such as C and C ++. It can run independently or in built-in environments such as Node.js, nodejs, Oracle, Python and other environments.