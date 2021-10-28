Opinion: You SHOULD Care About Being Tracked by Google

For many developers, landing a job at Google would be the pinnacle of their career. But Google has also questionable activities such as helping hunt dissident activists in China and conducting Mass Surveillance in western democracies. Their ability to *follow* people everywhere, including offline thanks to specific partnerships (e.g., credit cards companies), is the key to their ultra-domination. They are regularly on the headlines as a tax-avoiding firm, making them even richer and, thus, powerful.