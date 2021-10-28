Search icon
Opinion: You SHOULD Care About Being Tracked by Google by@jmau111

For many developers, landing a job at Google would be the pinnacle of their career. But Google has also questionable activities such as helping hunt dissident activists in China and conducting Mass Surveillance in western democracies. Their ability to *follow* people everywhere, including offline thanks to specific partnerships (e.g., credit cards companies), is the key to their ultra-domination. They are regularly on the headlines as a tax-avoiding firm, making them even richer and, thus, powerful.
jmau111 Hacker Noon profile picture

@jmau111
jmau111

Cybersecurity aware developer.

