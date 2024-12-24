OpenAI Makes it Easier to Build Your Own AI Agents With API

In this blog, we are going to explore some key differences between chat completion models (like those provided via the Chat Completions endpoint) and the more advanced OpenAI Assistance API. We will break down how these two approaches handle messages, conversation history, large documents, coding tasks, context window limits, and more. We will also look at how the Assistance API provides additional tools — such as code interpreters, document retrieval, and function calling — that overcome many limitations of chat completions. Understanding Chat Completion Models Chat completion models, such as GPT‑4 or GPT‑4o, typically expect a sequence of messages as input. The usual process is simple: You send a list of messages to the model.\nThe model generates a response.\nYou receive the response as output. Example Flow of Chat Completions You ask: “What’s the capital of Japan?” The model responds: “The capital of Japan is Tokyo.” Then, you ask: “Tell me something about the city.” The model says it has no context and doesn’t know which city you mean, because it does not inherently keep track of message history in the same conversation state. Limitations of Chat Completion Models 1. No Persistent Message History One drawback is the lack of message history. In chat completions, the model doesn’t automatically remember previous messages. For example, if you first ask “What’s the capital of Japan?” and then simply say “Tell me something about the city,” the model often cannot reference the city’s name unless you manually provide it again. 2. No Direct Document Handling Chat completion models also do not directly support handling large documents. If you have a 500-page PDF and want to query something like, “How much profit margin did my company make in Q1 2023?” you would need a process called Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). This involves: Converting the document into text.\nSplitting it into smaller chunks.\nConverting those chunks to embeddings.\nStoring them in a vector database.\nRetrieving the relevant chunks at query time, then passing them as context to the model. 3. Challenges with Coding Tasks Another issue is handling computational tasks. If you ask chat completions to do something like reversing a string, the model might generate a wrong or incomplete answer. For instance: # Example question to a Chat Completion model\nreverse("Subscribetotalib")\n# Hypothetical incorrect output\n# "bilattoebircsubs" 4. Limited Context Window Chat completion models have a fixed maximum token limit. If you exceed this limit, you cannot pass all the necessary information into a single request. This limitation can disrupt the flow of large-scale conversations or context-heavy tasks. 5. Synchronous Processing Finally, chat completion models are synchronous. Once you ask a question, you must wait for a single response. You cannot submit multiple requests in parallel and then combine the results without careful orchestration. Introducing the Assistance API The OpenAI Assistance API addresses the above challenges by allowing you to build AI assistants with additional capabilities. It provides: Instructions — Similar to a system message, these define what your assistant is supposed to do.\n\n\nThreads — All previous messages are stored in threads, so the assistant can keep context over multiple turns.\n\n\nTools — Includes features like a code interpreter, retrieval for documents, and function calling.\n\n\nModels — Currently supports GPT‑4 (1106 preview), and will support custom fine-tuned models in the future. Tools in the Assistance API Code Interpreter: When a computational task is requested — like reversing a string or finding today’s date — the assistant can use a code interpreter tool to run Python code. The assistant then returns the correct result, rather than relying solely on token predictions.\nRetrieval: With retrieval, you can upload up to 20 files (each up to 52 MB, and up to 2 million tokens per file). When you query, the assistant can reference those files directly, making large document handling much simpler.\nFunction Calling: You can define a function that queries your internal database (for tasks like checking sales figures). The assistant will request to call that function with the required arguments, and you then return the results to the assistant. This way, the model can utilize up-to-date data that it wouldn’t ordinarily have.\nHandling Larger Context Windows: The threads in the Assistance API dynamically select which messages to include as context, helping it handle larger amounts of conversation. This means you are no longer strictly tied to a small context window. 5. Example Implementation Below is a sample Python snippet showing how to create an assistant, set instructions, enable tools, and then run queries using threads. This code illustrates the asynchronous workflow and the usage of features like code interpretation. # Step 1: Create the Assistant\nfrom openai import OpenAI\nclient = OpenAI()\n\nmy_assistant = client.beta.assistants.create(\n instructions="You are a personal math tutor. When asked a question, write and run Python code to answer the question.",\n name="Math Tutor",\n tools=[{"type": "code_interpreter"}],\n model="gpt-4-1106-preview",\n)\nprint(my_assistant) # Step 2: Create a Thread\nthread = client.beta.threads.create()\nprint(f"Thread ID: {thread.id}")\n\n\n\n\n'''\nResponse \n\n{\n "id": "thread_abc123",\n "object": "thread",\n "created_at": 1699012949,\n "metadata": {},\n "tool_resources": {}\n}\n\n\n'''\n\n\nprint(json.dumps(run.model_dump(), indent =4)) # Step 3: Ask a Question\nquestion_1 = "Reverse the string 'openaichatgpt'."\nmessage_1 = client.beta.threads.messages.create(\n thread_id=thread.id, \n role="user",\n content=question_1\n)\n\n\n# Run the Query Asynchronously\nrun_1 = client.beta.threads.runs.create(\n thread_id=thread.id,\n assistant_id=assistant.id\n)\n\n\n# Check the run status\ncurrent_run = client.beta.threads.runs.retrieve(run_id=run_1.id)\nprint(f"Initial Run Status: {current_run.status}")\n# Once completed, retrieve the messages\nmessages = client.beta.threads.messages.list(thread_id=thread.id)\nprint(json.dumps(messages.model_dumps(), indent=4)) # Ask Another Question in the Same Thread\nquestion_2 = "Make the previous input uppercase and tell me the length of the string."\nmessage_2 = client.beta.threads.messages.create(\n thread_id=thread.id, \n role="user",\n content=question_2\n)\n# Run the second query\nrun_2 = client.beta.threads.runs.create(\n thread_id=thread.id,\n assistant_id=assistant.id\n)\n# Check the new run status\ncurrent_run_2 = client.beta.threads.runs.retrieve(run_id=run_2.id)\nprint(f"Second Run Status: {current_run_2.status}")\n# Retrieve the new messages\nmessages_2 = client.beta.threads.messages.list(thread_id=thread.id)\nfor msg in messages_2:\n print(msg.content) In this example, you can see how the thread persists context. When we ask the assistant to reverse the string, it uses the code interpreter tool. Next, we ask for an uppercase version of the previous input and get the length. The assistant remembers our prior question due to the stored thread messages. The OpenAI Assistance API provides a robust set of features that extend beyond the typical chat completion models. It keeps track of message history, supports large document retrieval, executes Python code for computations, manages larger contexts, and enables function calling for advanced integrations. If you need real-time calculations, document-based Q&A, or more dynamic interactions in your AI applications, the Assistance API offers powerful solutions that address the core limitations of standard chat completions. By leveraging instructions, threads, tools (like code interpreter and retrieval), and function calling, you can create sophisticated AI assistants that seamlessly handle everything from reversing strings to querying internal databases. This new approach can transform how we build and use AI-driven systems in real-world scenarios. Thank you for reading! Let’s connect on LinkedIn! In this blog, we are going to explore some key differences between chat completion models (like those provided via the Chat Completions endpoint) and the more advanced OpenAI Assistance API . We will break down how these two approaches handle messages, conversation history, large documents, coding tasks, context window limits, and more. We will also look at how the Assistance API provides additional tools — such as code interpreters, document retrieval, and function calling — that overcome many limitations of chat completions. chat completion models OpenAI Assistance API Understanding Chat Completion Models Chat completion models, such as GPT‑4 or GPT‑4o , typically expect a sequence of messages as input. The usual process is simple: GPT‑4 GPT‑4o You send a list of messages to the model. The model generates a response. You receive the response as output. You send a list of messages to the model. The model generates a response. You receive the response as output. Example Flow of Chat Completions Example Flow of Chat Completions You ask: “What’s the capital of Japan?” You ask: “What’s the capital of Japan?” The model responds: “The capital of Japan is Tokyo.” The model responds: “The capital of Japan is Tokyo.” Then, you ask: “Tell me something about the city.” Then, you ask: “Tell me something about the city.” The model says it has no context and doesn’t know which city you mean, because it does not inherently keep track of message history in the same conversation state. The model says it has no context and doesn’t know which city you mean, because it does not inherently keep track of message history in the same conversation state. Limitations of Chat Completion Models 1. No Persistent Message History One drawback is the lack of message history . In chat completions, the model doesn’t automatically remember previous messages. For example, if you first ask “What’s the capital of Japan?” and then simply say “Tell me something about the city,” the model often cannot reference the city’s name unless you manually provide it again. lack of message history 2. No Direct Document Handling Chat completion models also do not directly support handling large documents . If you have a 500-page PDF and want to query something like, “How much profit margin did my company make in Q1 2023?” you would need a process called Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) . This involves: directly support handling large documents Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Converting the document into text. Splitting it into smaller chunks. Converting those chunks to embeddings. Storing them in a vector database. Retrieving the relevant chunks at query time, then passing them as context to the model. Converting the document into text. Splitting it into smaller chunks. Converting those chunks to embeddings. Storing them in a vector database. Retrieving the relevant chunks at query time, then passing them as context to the model. 3. Challenges with Coding Tasks Another issue is handling computational tasks . If you ask chat completions to do something like reversing a string, the model might generate a wrong or incomplete answer. For instance: computational tasks # Example question to a Chat Completion model\nreverse("Subscribetotalib")\n# Hypothetical incorrect output\n# "bilattoebircsubs" # Example question to a Chat Completion model\nreverse("Subscribetotalib")\n# Hypothetical incorrect output\n# "bilattoebircsubs" 4. Limited Context Window Chat completion models have a fixed maximum token limit . If you exceed this limit, you cannot pass all the necessary information into a single request. This limitation can disrupt the flow of large-scale conversations or context-heavy tasks. fixed maximum token limit 5. Synchronous Processing Finally, chat completion models are synchronous . Once you ask a question, you must wait for a single response. You cannot submit multiple requests in parallel and then combine the results without careful orchestration. chat completion models are synchronous Introducing the Assistance API The OpenAI Assistance API addresses the above challenges by allowing you to build AI assistants with additional capabilities. It provides: OpenAI Assistance API Instructions — Similar to a system message, these define what your assistant is supposed to do. Threads — All previous messages are stored in threads, so the assistant can keep context over multiple turns. Tools — Includes features like a code interpreter, retrieval for documents, and function calling. Models — Currently supports GPT‑4 (1106 preview), and will support custom fine-tuned models in the future. Instructions — Similar to a system message, these define what your assistant is supposed to do. Instructions — Similar to a system message, these define what your assistant is supposed to do. Instructions Threads — All previous messages are stored in threads, so the assistant can keep context over multiple turns. Threads — All previous messages are stored in threads, so the assistant can keep context over multiple turns. Threads Tools — Includes features like a code interpreter, retrieval for documents, and function calling. Tools — Includes features like a code interpreter, retrieval for documents, and function calling. Tools Models — Currently supports GPT‑4 (1106 preview), and will support custom fine-tuned models in the future. Models — Currently supports GPT‑4 (1106 preview), and will support custom fine-tuned models in the future. Models Tools in the Assistance API Code Interpreter: When a computational task is requested — like reversing a string or finding today’s date — the assistant can use a code interpreter tool to run Python code. The assistant then returns the correct result, rather than relying solely on token predictions. Retrieval: With retrieval, you can upload up to 20 files (each up to 52 MB, and up to 2 million tokens per file). When you query, the assistant can reference those files directly, making large document handling much simpler. Function Calling: You can define a function that queries your internal database (for tasks like checking sales figures). The assistant will request to call that function with the required arguments, and you then return the results to the assistant. This way, the model can utilize up-to-date data that it wouldn’t ordinarily have. Handling Larger Context Windows: The threads in the Assistance API dynamically select which messages to include as context, helping it handle larger amounts of conversation. This means you are no longer strictly tied to a small context window. Code Interpreter: When a computational task is requested — like reversing a string or finding today’s date — the assistant can use a code interpreter tool to run Python code. The assistant then returns the correct result, rather than relying solely on token predictions. Code Interpreter: computational task code interpreter Retrieval: With retrieval , you can upload up to 20 files (each up to 52 MB, and up to 2 million tokens per file). When you query, the assistant can reference those files directly, making large document handling much simpler. Retrieval: retrieval Function Calling : You can define a function that queries your internal database (for tasks like checking sales figures). The assistant will request to call that function with the required arguments, and you then return the results to the assistant. This way, the model can utilize up-to-date data that it wouldn’t ordinarily have. Function Calling internal database Handling Larger Context Windows: The threads in the Assistance API dynamically select which messages to include as context, helping it handle larger amounts of conversation. This means you are no longer strictly tied to a small context window. Handling Larger Context Windows: threads 5. Example Implementation Below is a sample Python snippet showing how to create an assistant, set instructions, enable tools, and then run queries using threads. This code illustrates the asynchronous workflow and the usage of features like code interpretation. # Step 1: Create the Assistant\nfrom openai import OpenAI\nclient = OpenAI()\n\nmy_assistant = client.beta.assistants.create(\n instructions="You are a personal math tutor. When asked a question, write and run Python code to answer the question.",\n name="Math Tutor",\n tools=[{"type": "code_interpreter"}],\n model="gpt-4-1106-preview",\n)\nprint(my_assistant) # Step 1: Create the Assistant\nfrom openai import OpenAI\nclient = OpenAI()\n\nmy_assistant = client.beta.assistants.create(\n instructions="You are a personal math tutor. When asked a question, write and run Python code to answer the question.",\n name="Math Tutor",\n tools=[{"type": "code_interpreter"}],\n model="gpt-4-1106-preview",\n)\nprint(my_assistant) # Step 2: Create a Thread\nthread = client.beta.threads.create()\nprint(f"Thread ID: {thread.id}")\n\n\n\n\n'''\nResponse \n\n{\n "id": "thread_abc123",\n "object": "thread",\n "created_at": 1699012949,\n "metadata": {},\n "tool_resources": {}\n}\n\n\n'''\n\n\nprint(json.dumps(run.model_dump(), indent =4)) # Step 2: Create a Thread\nthread = client.beta.threads.create()\nprint(f"Thread ID: {thread.id}")\n\n\n\n\n'''\nResponse \n\n{\n "id": "thread_abc123",\n "object": "thread",\n "created_at": 1699012949,\n "metadata": {},\n "tool_resources": {}\n}\n\n\n'''\n\n\nprint(json.dumps(run.model_dump(), indent =4)) # Step 3: Ask a Question\nquestion_1 = "Reverse the string 'openaichatgpt'."\nmessage_1 = client.beta.threads.messages.create(\n thread_id=thread.id, \n role="user",\n content=question_1\n)\n\n\n# Run the Query Asynchronously\nrun_1 = client.beta.threads.runs.create(\n thread_id=thread.id,\n assistant_id=assistant.id\n)\n\n\n# Check the run status\ncurrent_run = client.beta.threads.runs.retrieve(run_id=run_1.id)\nprint(f"Initial Run Status: {current_run.status}")\n# Once completed, retrieve the messages\nmessages = client.beta.threads.messages.list(thread_id=thread.id)\nprint(json.dumps(messages.model_dumps(), indent=4)) # Step 3: Ask a Question\nquestion_1 = "Reverse the string 'openaichatgpt'."\nmessage_1 = client.beta.threads.messages.create(\n thread_id=thread.id, \n role="user",\n content=question_1\n)\n\n\n# Run the Query Asynchronously\nrun_1 = client.beta.threads.runs.create(\n thread_id=thread.id,\n assistant_id=assistant.id\n)\n\n\n# Check the run status\ncurrent_run = client.beta.threads.runs.retrieve(run_id=run_1.id)\nprint(f"Initial Run Status: {current_run.status}")\n# Once completed, retrieve the messages\nmessages = client.beta.threads.messages.list(thread_id=thread.id)\nprint(json.dumps(messages.model_dumps(), indent=4)) # Ask Another Question in the Same Thread\nquestion_2 = "Make the previous input uppercase and tell me the length of the string."\nmessage_2 = client.beta.threads.messages.create(\n thread_id=thread.id, \n role="user",\n content=question_2\n)\n# Run the second query\nrun_2 = client.beta.threads.runs.create(\n thread_id=thread.id,\n assistant_id=assistant.id\n)\n# Check the new run status\ncurrent_run_2 = client.beta.threads.runs.retrieve(run_id=run_2.id)\nprint(f"Second Run Status: {current_run_2.status}")\n# Retrieve the new messages\nmessages_2 = client.beta.threads.messages.list(thread_id=thread.id)\nfor msg in messages_2:\n print(msg.content) # Ask Another Question in the Same Thread\nquestion_2 = "Make the previous input uppercase and tell me the length of the string."\nmessage_2 = client.beta.threads.messages.create(\n thread_id=thread.id, \n role="user",\n content=question_2\n)\n# Run the second query\nrun_2 = client.beta.threads.runs.create(\n thread_id=thread.id,\n assistant_id=assistant.id\n)\n# Check the new run status\ncurrent_run_2 = client.beta.threads.runs.retrieve(run_id=run_2.id)\nprint(f"Second Run Status: {current_run_2.status}")\n# Retrieve the new messages\nmessages_2 = client.beta.threads.messages.list(thread_id=thread.id)\nfor msg in messages_2:\n print(msg.content) In this example, you can see how the thread persists context. When we ask the assistant to reverse the string, it uses the code interpreter tool. Next, we ask for an uppercase version of the previous input and get the length. The assistant remembers our prior question due to the stored thread messages. thread previous The OpenAI Assistance API provides a robust set of features that extend beyond the typical chat completion models. It keeps track of message history, supports large document retrieval, executes Python code for computations, manages larger contexts, and enables function calling for advanced integrations. If you need real-time calculations, document-based Q&A, or more dynamic interactions in your AI applications, the Assistance API offers powerful solutions that address the core limitations of standard chat completions. OpenAI Assistance API By leveraging instructions, threads, tools (like code interpreter and retrieval), and function calling, you can create sophisticated AI assistants that seamlessly handle everything from reversing strings to querying internal databases. This new approach can transform how we build and use AI-driven systems in real-world scenarios. Thank you for reading! Let’s connect on LinkedIn! Let’s connect on LinkedIn!