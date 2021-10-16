Open Source Contribution for Dummies: A Quick Guide for Beginners
Getting involved in open source shouldn't be scary. Knowing how to use git and GitHub features is crucial to understanding the process of making submissions to repositories. Open source projects also contain documents such as the README and CONTRIBUTING files which should be read carefully to understand the rules and guidelines for making a contribution.
Embedded C Engineer | Blogger | Building a collaboration community for devs at https://inspirezone.tech