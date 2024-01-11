Onwards and Upwards: 5 NFT Projects to Watch Out for in 2024

The NFT market is experiencing the awakening to a new life and 2024 promises to reveal sparkling projects and unexpected discoveries. Progress is often molded by small steps and local choices. That's why we recommend you get acquainted with five projects whose directions will be worth observing in the coming year. by Superrare serves as a platform for artistic expression, providing artists with a space to comment on various aspects of society, history, tragedies, fun facts, and socio-political changes through their artwork. This initiative introduces a decentralized approach to documenting history by leveraging the blockchain's timestamp function. Each artist contributes three unique variations of their work: one is donated to Breezy Art for a permanent socio-historical collection, another becomes part of the artist's collection (Artist Proof), and the third is made available on SuperRare. In addition to the visual aspect, each piece carries a hidden message, statement, or thought from the artist, revealed in augmented reality through the ArtiVive App. Works donated to Breezy Art are complemented by an edition of 10 prints. 1. "Criticize by Creating" : What began as a venture to create an exquisite NFT collection at the intersection of crypto and art has transformed into a movement with the potential to expand Web3 beyond boundaries.b0rder1ess charts its course toward a Q1 2024 debut. The project operates on two pivotal fronts - the Studio and the Lab. The Studio allows the creation of an NFT project based on your idea from scratch, offering turnkey solutions for NFT/DeFi projects. The Lab is dedicated to developing innovative products for the Web3 market. 2. b0rder1ess The lab is launching its first product - NAP (Native Assurance Protocol) in Q1 2024 NAP aims to blend the perks of DeFi with the world of NFTs, guaranteeing NFT liquidity and NFT instant sellback. This innovative step is set to boost liquidity and strengthen the NFT market. One of the key directions of the project is to bring NFTs beyond mere digital tokens, envisioning them as integral aspects of daily life. emerges as a notable NFT project for those advocating women's rights in 2024. Spearheaded by Maliha Abiid, an internationally acclaimed Pakistani-American artist, the Women Rise NFT project stands as a noteworthy contribution to the representation of femininity and the promotion of women's empowerment. 3. “Women Rise" , developed by Pob Studio, stands out as a groundbreaking NFT project with a primary focus on chronicling and commemorating the Ethereum blockchain's rich history. The inaugural NFT series, HASH, empowers users to transform both personal and historical blockchain transactions into captivating NFT artworks. By leveraging Proof of Beauty's advanced algorithm, transaction metadata seamlessly integrates into vibrant color palettes, intricate shapes, and captivating textures. Notable transactions, ranging from Vitalik's inaugural Ethereum transaction to Jay-Z's acquisition of a Cryptopunk, are transformed into visually stunning pieces. 4. Proof of Beauty The project's second series, LONDON, achieved remarkable success with its limited collection of 8,888 generative art pieces, all of which quickly sold out. The London gift NFTs became accessible during a significant hard fork, and notably, the first transaction following the EIP-1559 upgrade involved the sale of a London NFT. What began as an endeavor to meticulously document Ethereum's history has evolved into Proof of Beauty actively shaping and contributing to that history. is an homage to the trendy Doodles NFT collection, distinguished by its unique animated box component. Setting it apart from its counterparts, each box showcases an aesthetically pleasing levitating NFT piece. Upon purchasing a box, users are treated to the exciting revelation of a distinctive NFT contained within. 5. Polygon Doodles Silks introduces a novel concept where participants can acquire digital representations (NFTs) of authentic racehorses, earning rewards that mirror both on and off-the-racetrack outcomes. Launched with the intent to provide a blockchain emulation of the high-stakes horse racing industry, Silks offers a digital glimpse into this world. NFTs extend beyond trends; instead, they form a dynamic and ever-evolving ecosystem propelled by technological breakthroughs. These continuous advancements consistently challenge limits and unveil thrilling possibilities within the NFT ecosystem. As the NFT story continues to evolve in 2024, the industry demands new approaches and extraordinary solutions. Those are only some companies to expand the market view. We never can tell but we definitely can predict and these “beacons guiding the way” will help you not to get lost in the growing NFT world.