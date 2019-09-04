Gambling Apps [Explained] - Real Money Casino Apps vs Free Mobile Gaming

When I first started reviewing online casino sites there we're no online gambling apps yet. It was only 2001 and online gaming was still in its infancy. Then later on, in 2009 I opened a local office for a social media site I was developing. My head of analytics and user experience kept telling me over and over that we needed to build these new apps and how the iPad apps were going to be a major game changer. Unfortunately I didn't listen to his advice for whatever reason and I didn't develop an app. That was a pretty big mistake.

Little did I know that in less than a decade mobile gambling & real money casino apps would become a major way for people to gamble from their mobile phones.

In this Hacker Noon story I'll be talking about the different kinds of online gambling apps available from top gaming developers. I'll be covering both free-play gaming apps and real money casino app games you can find for iPhones, iPads and Android phones/tablets.

Types of Gambling Apps

One of the best things about online betting apps in my opinion are the number of choices you have. I've listed few of the top free casino apps below. This is followed by my research findings that I discovered when digging around the web for the lowdown on real money online gambling apps.

Free Casino Apps - I love to play free casino games on mobile apps because you can't lose and loot. Anyone that has spent their share of time inside a casino knows that it can become an expensive hobby. Free online casino apps offer players all of the excitement of real casino gaming at the truly affordable cost of $0. That's a smart bet I'll place any day of the week. Free and exciting online gaming entertainment is an activity loved by millions of people from around the world.

Free Poker Apps - I'm more of a blackjack player than I am a poker player. This is especially the case if I'm going to be gambling for real money. With this being said, I do enjoy playing Texas holdem poker on a couple of the better free online poker apps . One of my favorite holdem poker apps is - I'm more of a blackjack player than I am a poker player. This is especially the case if I'm going to be gambling for real money. With this being said, I do enjoy playing Texas holdem poker on a couple of the better free online poker apps . One of my favorite holdem poker apps is Zynga'a Texas holdem poker app available on Google Play for Android phones and tablets.

Free Slots Apps - There are some amazingly realistic free online slots apps you can download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. A few of the free slot apps that I recommend include Quick Hit Slots and Hit It Rich slots. In particular with regards to free slot apps, the - There are some amazingly realistic free online slots apps you can download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. A few of the free slot apps that I recommend include Quick Hit Slots and Hit It Rich slots. In particular with regards to free slot apps, the myVegas slots app available on the App Store for iPhones and iPads has got to be one of the best free slot apps that exists.

Free Blackjack Apps - Now when I'm talking about - Now when I'm talking about blackjack this is a language I speak fluently. I've played blackjack for more than 20 years and I play the game beyond expert level. Absolutely love playing blackjack whether its for real cash, a free blackjack app or just a fun home game at night with some free chips. I just love to play blackjack anytime, anywhere. A couple of my favorite free blackjack apps are Vegas Casino 21 Card Game for iOS mobile devices and Super Lucky Casino's Blackjack App for Android mobile devices.

Real Money Gambling Apps

You'll be surprised at the limited number of real money gambling app options available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Most real money casino gaming is done through gambler's mobile web browsers and not through mobile gambling apps that you'll find for iPhone and Android phones. With this being said, there are a few real money options for you to consider.

Real Money Casino App - In my opinion, Mr Green online casino has the best real money casino app. Have you tried Mr Green's mobile casino app yet? Its one of the very few real money online casino apps available to download from both Google Play and the App Store. Mr Green is a highly respected, industry award winning casino & sportsbook with mobile gambling games from NetEnt, Microgaming, IGT, NextGen Gaming and other leading casino software providers. You can even go to Mr Green to play live dealer casino games by Revolution Gaming software.

Real Money Sports Betting App - Unless you're located in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel have online sports betting apps then you'll have a difficult time finding real money sportsbook apps. The good news is all of the web's premier sports gambling sites offer mobile betting sites you can access from any WiFi enabled mobile device. Today most mobile sports betting is done via mobile-friendly sportsbook sites.

Mobile Gambling on GambleRock

