Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    One-Shot Generalization and Open-Set Classificationby@fewshot

    One-Shot Generalization and Open-Set Classification

    by The FewShot Prompting Publication August 27th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In one-shot learning experiments, our model demonstrates strong generalization to unseen shapes, with high accuracy maintained even as new test classes are added. For open-set classification, our model detects novel shapes effectively by classifying inputs as unseen if they don't match existing exemplars significantly. This showcases the robustness and universal applicability of our equivariant learning framework.
    featured image - One-Shot Generalization and Open-Set Classification
    The FewShot Prompting Publication HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Sebastian Dziadzio, University of Tübingen ([email protected]);

    (2) Çagatay Yıldız, University of Tübingen;

    (3) Gido M. van de Ven, KU Leuven;

    (4) Tomasz Trzcinski, IDEAS NCBR, Warsaw University of Technology, Tooploox;

    (5) Tinne Tuytelaars, KU Leuven;

    (6) Matthias Bethge, University of Tübingen.

    Abstract and 1. Introduction

    2. Two problems with the current approach to class-incremental continual learning

    3. Methods and 3.1. Infinite dSprites

    3.2. Disentangled learning

    4. Related work

    4.1. Continual learning and 4.2. Benchmarking continual learning

    5. Experiments

    5.1. Regularization methods and 5.2. Replay-based methods

    5.3. Do we need equivariance?

    5.4. One-shot generalization and 5.5. Open-set classification

    5.6. Online vs. offline

    Conclusion, Acknowledgments and References

    Supplementary Material

    5.4. One-shot generalization

    To evaluate whether the learned regression network can generalize to unseen classes, we perform a one-shot learning experiment. Here, the model had to normalize and classify transformed versions of shapes it had not previously encountered.


    Since the returned class label depends on the exemplars in the buffer, we consider two variants of the experiment, corresponding to generalized and standard one-shot learning. In the first one, we keep the training exemplars in the buffer and add new ones. In the second, the buffer is cleared before including novel exemplars. We also introduce different numbers of test classes. The classification accuracies are presented in Table 1. As expected, keeping the training exemplars in the buffer and adding more test classes makes the task harder. Nevertheless, the accuracy stays remarkably high, showing that the equivariant network has learned a correct and universal mechanism that works even for previously unseen shapes. This is the essence of our framework.

    5.5. Open-set classification

    Next, we investigate how well our proposed framework can detect novel shapes. This differs from the one-shot generalization task because we do not add the exemplars corresponding to the novel shapes to the buffer. Instead of modifying the learning setup, we use a simple heuristic based on an empirical observation that our model can almost perfectly normalize any input—we classify the input image as unseen if we can’t find an exemplar that matches the normalized input significantly better than others.


    Figure 7. Precision-recall curve for the open-set classification task. Note that classifying all inputs as unseen (or seen) leads to perfect precision (or recall) scores.


    Table 1. One-shot generalization accuracy of our framework on previously unseen shapes. As expected, keeping the training exemplars in the buffer (first row), as well as including more test classes (left to right) result in slightly worse accuracy. The training set contains 2000 distinct classes.



    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    The FewShot Prompting Publication HackerNoon profile picture
    The FewShot Prompting Publication @fewshot
    Spearheading research, publications, and advancements in few-shot learning, and redefining artificial intelligence.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #neural-networks #machine-learning-benchmarks #continual-learning-for-llm #class-agnostic-network #disentangled-learning #open-set-classification #class-incremental-learning #forward-and-backward-transfer

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Fine-tuned LLMs Know More, Hallucinate Less With Few-Shot Sequence-to-Sequence Semantic Parsing
    by fewshot
    Jun 07, 2024
    #llms
    Article Thumbnail
    Disentangled Continual Learning: Separating Memory Edits from Model Updates
    by fewshot
    Aug 27, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    Two Problems With the Current Approach to Class-Incremental Continual Learning
    by fewshot
    Aug 27, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking New Potential in Continual Learning with the Infinite dSprites Framework
    by fewshot
    Aug 27, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    How Disentangled Learning Tackles Catastrophic Forgetting
    by fewshot
    Aug 27, 2024
    #neural-networks
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas