'One of the most pervasive failures (of FTX) is the absence of lasting records of decision-making'

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 15 of 20. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED'S DEPARTURE I. Information and Retention of Documents

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 15 of 20

    III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

    I - Information and Retention of Documents

    71. One of the most pervasive failures of the FTX.com business in particular is the absence of lasting records of decision-making. Mr. Bankman-Fried often communicated by using applications that were set to auto-delete after a short period of time, and encouraged employees to do the same.


    72. The Debtors are writing things down. The investigative effort underway is led by myself and a team at Sullivan & Cromwell that reports directly to me, including a former Director of Enforcement at the SEC, a former Director of Enforcement at the CFTC, and a former Chief of the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. I regard ensuring the comprehensiveness, professionalism and integrity of this investigation as an essential part of my job as Chief Executive Officer.


    73. Transparency with regulators around the world is an important objective for the Debtors. Since Friday, the Debtors have been in contact with dozens of regulators throughout the United States and around the world, and will continue to be as these cases continue.


