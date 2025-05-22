One Developer. One Mission. A Better Home for LoL Esports

Over the past few months, I've been working solo on building LOLTV.gg — a hub for League of Legends eSports, inspired by platforms like HLTV.org (for CS) and VLR.gg (for Valorant), but with a much more modern and unique approach.

My goal is to create a space where LoL eSports fans can come together to explore detailed match data, engage in meaningful discussions, and dive deep into everything from player performance to team histories — all in a way that’s clean, fast, and purpose-built for the community.

What’s already live:

Detailed match pages with timelines, scoreboards, and team stats

Player profiles with recent performance, stats, historical stats, trophies, and seasonal insights

Team pages with roster info, past results, and tournament stats

Recent transfers page teams roster changes.

Tournament pages bracket, standings, stages, schedule, results and stats.

Forums for discussion with a custom editor tailored for LoL talk (builds, meta, etc.)

Community-driven news, where users can submit news that gets featured like X (Twitter) posts

Pro builds page with champion statistics with official data from League of Legends competitions. Discover trends, champion performance, the most common pro builds, champion presence, and more.

A clean UI that keeps things intuitive and fast

Challenges

The platform is built on top of Next.js, using Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) to cache pages effectively. Since most match and tournament pages are historical and rarely change, they’re only revalidated when a new comment is added — which triggers a cache update for that specific page.

Some UI components — like the recent activity sidebar or today’s matches — are updated on the client side, and their context changes depending on the page you’re on. This can occasionally cause a visual “blink” with SSR, something I’m still experimenting with. One idea is to move fully to client-side rendering for those pieces or find a hybrid approach that avoids unnecessary flashes while keeping the page fast.

In general, Next.js with ISR works really well, but there are still challenges when it comes to rendering uncached pages with server-side rendering. These pages can sometimes take too long to load, so optimizing SSR performance for cache misses is a priority in the next iteration.

There’s still a lot in progress. One of the biggest upcoming features is Global Stats — an entirely new layer that doesn't exist on any current platform. You'll be able to segment data by patch, region, champion, and more to uncover trends and insights.

We also have a Live Score feature — real-time stats during games, along with an interactive match timeline, similar to what HLTV.org offers, but adapted for LoL.

The image below shows the champion build page for Skarner during the current season. It includes all relevant stats, preferred builds, and Skarner’s performance against other champions in official matches.

A huge focus is on the forum experience — not just a message board, but a modern place to break down builds, react to patch notes, analyze pro plays, and share ideas. The advanced editor makes it easier to express complex opinions and link them with actual data from the platform.

Here are a few more screenshots to give you an idea of where things are going:

If you're a fan of LoL eSports or just love data-driven platforms, I’d love your feedback. The platform is evolving fast, and a lot of features are being built based on how the community wants to engage with the game.

Thanks for reading — more updates soon!