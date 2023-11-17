On the Magnitude of the Object of the War, and the Efforts to be Made

The compulsion which we must use towards our enemy will be regulated by the proportions of our own and his political demands. In so far as these are mutually known they will give the measure of the mutual efforts; but they are not always quite so evident, and this may be a first ground of a difference in the means adopted by each. The situation and relations of the states are not like each other; this may become a second cause. The strength of will, the character and capabilities of the governments are as little like; this is a third cause.