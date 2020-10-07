Striving Not to Be A Success But to Be of Value with Joshua Marriage

Joshua Marriage from Australia is a dissident technology enthusiast interested in bitcoin fungibility, the Big Brothers of Blockchain, and the need for surveillance-free satoshis, who's been nominated in the Noonies Decentralization Award Category. Read on for Joshua's Noonies interview, right below the ad break.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a dissident technology enthusiast interested in bitcoin fungibility, the Big Brothers of Blockchain, and the need for surveillance-free satoshis.

As a data junkie and opportunity hacker, my experience has lent itself well to the burgeoning crypto industry, diving headfirst into community building, business development, international travel and networking, and regular rounds on popular podcasts and YouTube channels.

My passion for privacy, decentralisation, and entrepreneurship has enabled me to share my unique views through publications on Hacker Noon, speaking engagements such as Anarchapulco, collaborating on a number of projects with some of the most influential people in our industry.

Having lived the crypto lifestyle for a number of years, I've found my place in remote work, with distributed teams, guided by a vision for a open, decentralised, and surveillance-free digital economy.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I spend most of my time at Pip Labs working on RSSMailer.app, leading business development at Veil Project, working on my side projects haveibeenknown.com and sa.tosh.is, and every now and then find time to contribute to Hacker Noon.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Dissident technologies and the people creating them.

5. What are you worried about right now?

How often people overlook the threats of surveillance, favouring convenience over privacy.

There's little understanding about how much we are risking our autonomy, dignity, and the human experience.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

[Paraphrasing Einstein] Strive not to be a success, but to be of value.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I'm very fortunate to have felt very little disruption, as I have worked remotely as part of distributed teams for a few years now.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Certainly not a bank. ;-)

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Curating your own sources of information is far better than being fed by algorithms.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

RSSMailer.app (shameless plug, but I read my personal daily newsletter every day...)

11. What are you currently learning?

Why we need surveillance-free sound money.

