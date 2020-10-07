Striving Not to Be A Success But to Be of Value with Joshua Marriage

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Joshua Marriage from Australia is a dissident technology enthusiast interested in bitcoin fungibility, the Big Brothers of Blockchain, and the need for surveillance-free satoshis, who's been nominated in the Noonies Decentralization Award Category. Read on for Joshua's Noonies interview, right below the ad break.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REGULATION
I'm a dissident technology enthusiast interested in bitcoin fungibility, the Big Brothers of Blockchain, and the need for surveillance-free satoshis.
As a data junkie and opportunity hacker, my experience has lent itself well to the burgeoning crypto industry, diving headfirst into community building, business development, international travel and networking, and regular rounds on popular podcasts and YouTube channels.
My passion for privacy, decentralisation, and entrepreneurship has enabled me to share my unique views through publications on Hacker Noon, speaking engagements such as Anarchapulco, collaborating on a number of projects with some of the most influential people in our industry.
Having lived the crypto lifestyle for a number of years, I've found my place in remote work, with distributed teams, guided by a vision for a open, decentralised, and surveillance-free digital economy.
I spend most of my time at Pip Labs working on RSSMailer.app, leading business development at Veil Project, working on my side projects haveibeenknown.com and sa.tosh.is, and every now and then find time to contribute to Hacker Noon.
Dissident technologies and the people creating them.
How often people overlook the threats of surveillance, favouring convenience over privacy.
There's little understanding about how much we are risking our autonomy, dignity, and the human experience.
[Paraphrasing Einstein] Strive not to be a success, but to be of value.
I'm very fortunate to have felt very little disruption, as I have worked remotely as part of distributed teams for a few years now.
Certainly not a bank. ;-)
Curating your own sources of information is far better than being fed by algorithms.
RSSMailer.app (shameless plug, but I read my personal daily newsletter every day...)
Why we need surveillance-free sound money.
