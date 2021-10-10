On Passion Economy and Knowledge Entrepreneurs, with Jeremy Saenz, CPO of Kajabi

Kajabi is one of the most established companies in the passion economy, aiding people that are looking to package and sell their knowledge. It calls its customers “knowledge entrepreneurs”—individuals who have an area of expertise that can be offered scalably and monetized online through knowledge products. The platform has empowered over 50,000 users in 120 countries to serve 60 million students and make over $1.5 billion in sales. It has been referred to as “the Cadillac of online course platforms,” given its all-in-one platform functionality.