    On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 3 - PROCESS-CONTROL APPLICATION

    Tables 12 and 13 give a summary of present and anticipated process-control applications disclosed by the survey.
    On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics

    On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969, by H. W. Fulbright et al. National Research Council is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter 3: PROCESS-CONTROL APPLICATION

    J. PROCESS-CONTROL APPLICATION

    About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain.

    H. W., Fulbright et al. 2013. On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved May 2022 from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/42613/42613-h/42613-h.htm#Page_67

    This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

