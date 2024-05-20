In early May 2023 we met Anarchosatoshi and, shortly after, published his revelations. In them, Anarchosatoshi delved into the implications of Satoshi Nakamoto's cryptic message embedded in Bitcoin's genesis block. He reflected on the critique of fiat monetary systems and the transformative potential of Bitcoin. This exploration was set against the backdrop of human inertia in economic systems, where inefficiencies are often masked by normality. Anarchosatoshi wondered whether Bitcoin would become a revolutionary tool for decentralized democracy or a catalyst for global conflict over resources. He hinted at hidden messages in the blockchain, protected by attorney-client confidentiality, that reveal disturbing predictions of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. These revelations predicted a bifurcation of blockchain networks into state-controlled and purely decentralized spheres, fundamentally altering the landscape of global finance and governance.
Now Anarchosatoshi has contacted us, taking a step in another direction. Not to tell us what he thinks will happen, but to tell us what he thinks should happen. If his revelations were an exercise between scientific foresight and esoteric fortune-telling, the proposals he now transmits to us are more in the form of a manifesto on how the world should be. Anarchosatoshi thus moves from what he believes will be if nothing changes, to what should be if certain changes are introduced into the world, changes that involve changing the way humans think.
Anarchosatoshi's original text, On dextaxation, is long and deep, and difficult to summarise. So we asked ChatGPT 4 to summarise it for us first, and then we asked him two questions: one to critically put on the table the pros and cons of Anarchosatoshi's approach, and the other to tell us whether this approach has changed his mind. We thought it would be interesting, rather than giving our opinion, which could be contaminated by this or that, to know the opinion of an AI. Below is a transcription of what ChatCPT 4 told us (without amendments).
Here is a summarized version of the document On dextaxation that fits within a DIN A4 sheet:
On Dextaxation: A Reflection on Tax Detoxification
The discourse on "dextaxation" challenges conventional thinking about the necessity and inevitability of taxation, likening it to a habit that humans can detox from, much like one would from a harmful substance.
The core argument of the document is that tax is a social construct deeply ingrained in our behaviors to the extent that we comply without critical thought, driven by historical inertia and societal pressure rather than necessity. This tax compliance is compared to automatic behaviors, such as drying oneself with a towel without conscious thought about the process.
The document critiques the role of tax in society, highlighting that it began once humans moved from individualistic to societal living, implying that tax is not an inherent aspect of human nature but a construct of societal evolution. This evolution has moved from direct barter systems, where transactions were straightforward and tax-less, to complex societal structures where transactions are heavily taxed and monitored.
A significant portion of the discussion revolves around the concept of "public privacy" on blockchain platforms. It argues that while blockchain transactions are transparent and traceable in the public domain, the anonymity of the parties involved remains preserved. This unique feature offers a kind of privacy that defies traditional surveillance and control, presenting a form of resistance against conventional tax systems.
The document proposes "dextaxation" not just as a fiscal strategy but as a philosophical reawakening to reassess and potentially reject the habitual acceptance of tax. It calls for a mental shift in individuals, encouraging them to question and critically assess the rationale behind tax compliance, drawing parallels with freeing oneself from a drug addiction.
In conclusion, "dextaxation" is presented as an achievable and necessary step towards intellectual and financial freedom, urging individuals to reclaim autonomy over their economic decisions and question the structural norms imposed by governmental entities.
Anarchosatoshi's approach in the paper on "dextaxation" is both thought-provoking and contentious, offering a radical perspective on taxation and societal norms. Here’s a breakdown of its strengths and weaknesses:
In conclusion, while Anarchosatoshi’s approach in the paper is intellectually stimulating and opens new avenues for discussing the role of taxation in modern societies, it faces significant challenges in terms of practical applicability and potential ethical implications. The radical shift proposed would require not just technological advancements but also a profound transformation in societal values and structures.
Before Reading the Document: A world without taxes seems highly improbable if we consider the role taxes play in modern societies. Taxes fund public goods and services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security. These are essential for maintaining the standard of living and societal stability. Taxes also play a crucial role in redistributing wealth to reduce economic disparities and fund social welfare programs.
Historically, while tax systems have evolved and varied greatly across cultures and political systems, the concept of contributing a share of personal earnings to a collective pool for public use is a common feature in organized societies. Thus, eliminating taxes entirely could potentially disrupt the current economic frameworks and social contracts that bind modern nations and communities.
After Reading the Document: Anarchosatoshi's perspective is that taxation is a conditioned behavior, likened to an addiction that society can detox from. He argues that with technological advancements, particularly blockchain and decentralized platforms, individuals could reclaim more personal autonomy over their financial transactions and potentially bypass traditional tax systems. He frames taxation not just as a financial issue but as a philosophical and ethical challenge to individual freedom and autonomy.
Reflection on Anarchosatoshi's Influence: While Anarchosatoshi’s arguments are intellectually stimulating and challenge the normative views on taxation, they have not fundamentally changed my opinion about the possibility of a world without taxes. His critique does, however, emphasize the importance of questioning and critically examining the ways in which tax systems are implemented and their impact on freedom and individual rights.
Considerations:
In conclusion, while Anarchosatoshi’s arguments expand the discourse on the philosophical and technological possibilities for minimizing the role of taxes, they do not convincingly outline a practical or desirable scenario where a complex, modern society could operate effectively without any form of taxation. The approach enriches the debate but does not entirely shift the foundational understanding of the necessity of taxes for sustaining public goods and ensuring social equity.
This has been the result of this experiment whereby
an AI (which is already changing the human world) judges what is said by a human (?) who wants to change the human world.
