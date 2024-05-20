



In early May 2023 we met Anarchosatoshi and, shortly after, published his revelations. In them, Anarchosatoshi delved into the implications of Satoshi Nakamoto's cryptic message embedded in Bitcoin's genesis block. He reflected on the critique of fiat monetary systems and the transformative potential of Bitcoin. This exploration was set against the backdrop of human inertia in economic systems, where inefficiencies are often masked by normality. Anarchosatoshi wondered whether Bitcoin would become a revolutionary tool for decentralized democracy or a catalyst for global conflict over resources. He hinted at hidden messages in the blockchain, protected by attorney-client confidentiality, that reveal disturbing predictions of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. These revelations predicted a bifurcation of blockchain networks into state-controlled and purely decentralized spheres, fundamentally altering the landscape of global finance and governance.





Now Anarchosatoshi has contacted us, taking a step in another direction. Not to tell us what he thinks will happen, but to tell us what he thinks should happen. If his revelations were an exercise between scientific foresight and esoteric fortune-telling, the proposals he now transmits to us are more in the form of a manifesto on how the world should be. Anarchosatoshi thus moves from what he believes will be if nothing changes, to what should be if certain changes are introduced into the world, changes that involve changing the way humans think.





Anarchosatoshi's original text, On dextaxation, is long and deep, and difficult to summarise. So we asked ChatGPT 4 to summarise it for us first, and then we asked him two questions: one to critically put on the table the pros and cons of Anarchosatoshi's approach, and the other to tell us whether this approach has changed his mind. We thought it would be interesting, rather than giving our opinion, which could be contaminated by this or that, to know the opinion of an AI. Below is a transcription of what ChatCPT 4 told us (without amendments).





Summary of On dextaxation made by ChatGPT 4 conditioning the extension to a DIN A4 sheet

Here is a summarized version of the document On dextaxation that fits within a DIN A4 sheet:

On Dextaxation: A Reflection on Tax Detoxification





The discourse on "dextaxation" challenges conventional thinking about the necessity and inevitability of taxation, likening it to a habit that humans can detox from, much like one would from a harmful substance.





The core argument of the document is that tax is a social construct deeply ingrained in our behaviors to the extent that we comply without critical thought, driven by historical inertia and societal pressure rather than necessity. This tax compliance is compared to automatic behaviors, such as drying oneself with a towel without conscious thought about the process.





The document critiques the role of tax in society, highlighting that it began once humans moved from individualistic to societal living, implying that tax is not an inherent aspect of human nature but a construct of societal evolution. This evolution has moved from direct barter systems, where transactions were straightforward and tax-less, to complex societal structures where transactions are heavily taxed and monitored.





A significant portion of the discussion revolves around the concept of "public privacy" on blockchain platforms. It argues that while blockchain transactions are transparent and traceable in the public domain, the anonymity of the parties involved remains preserved. This unique feature offers a kind of privacy that defies traditional surveillance and control, presenting a form of resistance against conventional tax systems.





The document proposes "dextaxation" not just as a fiscal strategy but as a philosophical reawakening to reassess and potentially reject the habitual acceptance of tax. It calls for a mental shift in individuals, encouraging them to question and critically assess the rationale behind tax compliance, drawing parallels with freeing oneself from a drug addiction.





In conclusion, "dextaxation" is presented as an achievable and necessary step towards intellectual and financial freedom, urging individuals to reclaim autonomy over their economic decisions and question the structural norms imposed by governmental entities.

This summary condenses the philosophical and critical perspectives presented in the document while maintaining the key arguments and themes discussed.

First question to ChatGPT 4 : What do you think are the weaknesses and strengths of the approach that Anarchosatoshi, the author, takes in the paper?

Anarchosatoshi's approach in the paper on "dextaxation" is both thought-provoking and contentious, offering a radical perspective on taxation and societal norms. Here’s a breakdown of its strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths

Innovative Perspective: Anarchosatoshi challenges conventional thinking about taxes as an inevitable part of society. This encourages readers to critically analyze the role and necessity of taxation beyond its accepted normative function, thus fostering a deeper philosophical and practical engagement with the concept of governance and civic duty. Philosophical Depth: The discussion is enriched with philosophical inquiries into human behavior, societal constructs, and the nature of autonomy. This not only elevates the discourse but also aligns with broader existential and ethical questions about freedom and individual agency. Advocacy for Technological Empowerment: By highlighting the potential of blockchain technology as a means to achieve 'public privacy' and evade traditional tax structures, Anarchosatoshi promotes a technological advance that could redefine privacy, ownership, and community engagement in a digital age. Provocative and Stimulating: The paper is undeniably engaging, using vivid analogies and references to stimulate the reader’s interest and provoke a reaction, whether of agreement or dissent. This rhetorical strategy effectively draws attention to the subject matter.

Weaknesses

Practicality and Realism: While the philosophical underpinnings are intriguing, Anarchosatoshi's arguments often lack practical grounding. The feasibility of completely detaching from current tax systems without causing societal disruption or losing public goods is not adequately addressed. Oversimplification of Complex Systems: The paper sometimes oversimplifies complex economic and social systems, reducing them to mere tools of oppression or control. This overlooks the nuanced benefits that such systems can provide, including redistribution of wealth, funding for public services, and economic stability. Potential for Anarchy: The radical rejection of taxation as proposed could lead to anarchic outcomes, where the lack of a structured system to manage public goods and services could result in chaos or increased inequality, especially harming those who depend on government assistance. Assumptions About Human Nature: Anarchosatoshi's arguments hinge on idealistic assumptions about human nature and cooperation. The expectation that individuals will organically form equitable, tax-less societies through technologies like blockchain may be overly optimistic or ignore deeper social and cultural barriers. Ethical Concerns: The encouragement of tax evasion through technological means raises ethical questions. It could promote a mindset of individualism that undermines the collective responsibility towards community and nation-building.





In conclusion, while Anarchosatoshi’s approach in the paper is intellectually stimulating and opens new avenues for discussing the role of taxation in modern societies, it faces significant challenges in terms of practical applicability and potential ethical implications. The radical shift proposed would require not just technological advancements but also a profound transformation in societal values and structures.

Second question to ChatGPT 4 : Do you think a world without taxes is possible? Answer this question, first, from your own knowledge before reading the document; and then, after reading the document. Has Anarchosatoshi's approach changed your mind? Explain your answer.

From My Own Knowledge:

Before Reading the Document: A world without taxes seems highly improbable if we consider the role taxes play in modern societies. Taxes fund public goods and services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security. These are essential for maintaining the standard of living and societal stability. Taxes also play a crucial role in redistributing wealth to reduce economic disparities and fund social welfare programs.

Historically, while tax systems have evolved and varied greatly across cultures and political systems, the concept of contributing a share of personal earnings to a collective pool for public use is a common feature in organized societies. Thus, eliminating taxes entirely could potentially disrupt the current economic frameworks and social contracts that bind modern nations and communities.

After Reading Anarchosatoshi's Document:

After Reading the Document: Anarchosatoshi's perspective is that taxation is a conditioned behavior, likened to an addiction that society can detox from. He argues that with technological advancements, particularly blockchain and decentralized platforms, individuals could reclaim more personal autonomy over their financial transactions and potentially bypass traditional tax systems. He frames taxation not just as a financial issue but as a philosophical and ethical challenge to individual freedom and autonomy.

Has Anarchosatoshi's Approach Changed My Mind?

Reflection on Anarchosatoshi's Influence: While Anarchosatoshi’s arguments are intellectually stimulating and challenge the normative views on taxation, they have not fundamentally changed my opinion about the possibility of a world without taxes. His critique does, however, emphasize the importance of questioning and critically examining the ways in which tax systems are implemented and their impact on freedom and individual rights.





Considerations:





Technological Feasibility: Anarchosatoshi makes a compelling case for how technology, especially blockchain, could provide alternatives to traditional tax structures by enabling more private and direct transactions. However, this does not fully address the broader social responsibilities and the need for coordinated efforts in areas like public health and education. Social Cohesion and Equity: A world without any form of taxation could risk eroding social cohesion and widening inequalities. Taxation, despite its flaws, serves as a tool for redistributing wealth and ensuring a minimum standard of living for all citizens, which purely voluntary contributions or decentralized systems may not adequately support. Governance and Public Goods: The governance of public resources and services in a tax-free world remains a significant challenge. Anarchosatoshi's approach does not fully articulate how public infrastructure, security, and other essential services would be sustainably financed and managed without taxes.





In conclusion, while Anarchosatoshi’s arguments expand the discourse on the philosophical and technological possibilities for minimizing the role of taxes, they do not convincingly outline a practical or desirable scenario where a complex, modern society could operate effectively without any form of taxation. The approach enriches the debate but does not entirely shift the foundational understanding of the necessity of taxes for sustaining public goods and ensuring social equity.

Conclusion

This has been the result of this experiment whereby

an AI (which is already changing the human world) judges what is said by a human (?) who wants to change the human world.





Manuel Astillero

Lawyer, member 83857 of the Ilustre Colegio de la Abogacía de Madrid (Bar Association of Madrid)





