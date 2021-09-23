On Balancing a Versatile Freelance Career: Meet the Writer Grant Bartel

Grant is a freelance writer and analyst for hedge funds, family offices, and fintech companies. His latest Hackernoon Top story was about Bitcoin vs. Gold: Background, Analytics, and Price Estimates. He says he likes to write about crypto with a quant’s perspective and some code to share. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing? Trying to avoid editing **as** I'm writing. I sometimes find myself overthinking/optimizing as I write when instead I should just get it all out of my head and edit it later.