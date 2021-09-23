Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

On Balancing a Versatile Freelance Career: Meet the Writer Grant Bartel by@grantbartel

On Balancing a Versatile Freelance Career: Meet the Writer Grant Bartel

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Grant is a freelance writer and analyst for hedge funds, family offices, and fintech companies. His latest Hackernoon Top story was about Bitcoin vs. Gold: Background, Analytics, and Price Estimates. He says he likes to write about crypto with a quant’s perspective and some code to share. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing? Trying to avoid editing **as** I'm writing. I sometimes find myself overthinking/optimizing as I write when instead I should just get it all out of my head and edit it later.
image
Grant Bartel Hacker Noon profile picture

@grantbartel
Grant Bartel

Analytics at Compass Mining

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How I Built a Crypto Portfolio Analyzer Using Jupyter Notebook by @grantbartel
#cryptocurrency
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#meet-the-writer#quant#tech-writers#writing#writing-tips#fintech#cryptocurrency#become-hacker-noon-contributor
Join Hacker Noon loading