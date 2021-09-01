On Abstraction, Complexitity, and Refactoring Factor in Data Science

The snowball effect occurs when data models, table structures, and business logic are changed. With every change in business logic, the onion effect will only grow. The problem is that it is, in principle, dependent on abstractions of business logic. Programmers are trying to fix the consequences of this problem, and it does not reduce the complexity of the code, but only multiplies it. There will be more abstractions that are intertwined with each other. The price of refactoring is highly dependent on the age of the project.