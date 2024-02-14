Search icon
    Older and Younger Adults Are Influenced Differently by Dark Pattern Designs: Appendixby@escholar

    Older and Younger Adults Are Influenced Differently by Dark Pattern Designs: Appendix

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsFebruary 14th, 2024
    The conclusion highlights the behavioral dominance of dark pattern designs despite varying privacy concerns, particularly noting older adults' vulnerability due to a loss-aversive nature. Suggestions include identifying counteractive technology designs and establishing regulations to protect older adults from disproportionate effects.
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Reza Ghaiumy Anaraky, New York University;

    (2) Byron Lowens;

    (3) Yao Li;

    (4) Kaileigh A. Byrne;

    (5) Marten Risius;

    (6) Xinru Page;

    (7) Pamela Wisniewski;

    (8) Masoumeh Soleimani;

    (9) Morteza Soltani;

    (10) Bart Knijnenburg.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Background

    Research Framework

    Methods

    Results

    Discussion

    Limitations and Future Work

    Conclusion & References

    Appendix

    9 Appendix

    Table A1. A summary of the saturated path model including all of the significant findings. Please note that some of the results are different than what being reported in the hypotheses testing as this is the result of the saturated model rather than only hypothesized model (∗ p < .05, ∗∗ p < .01, ∗ ∗ ∗ p < .001)


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.


