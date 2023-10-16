Search icon
    OBITUARY POETRY

    by Mark Twain
October 16th, 2023
    ADDRESS AT THE ACTORS’ FUND FAIR, PHILADELPHIA, in 1895 LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,—The—er this—er—welcome occasion gives me an—er—opportunity to make an—er—explanation that I have long desired to deliver myself of. I rise to the highest honors before a Philadelphia audience. In the course of my checkered career I have, on divers occasions, been charged—er—maliciously with a more or less serious offence. It is in reply to one of the more—er—important of these that I wish to speak. More than once I have been accused of writing obituary poetry in the Philadelphia Ledger.
    Mark Twain

    Mark Twain's Speeches by Mark Twain, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series.

              ADDRESS AT THE ACTORS' FUND FAIR, PHILADELPHIA, in 1895


    LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,—The—er this—er—welcome occasion gives me an—er—opportunity to make an—er—explanation that I have long desired to deliver myself of. I rise to the highest honors before a Philadelphia audience. In the course of my checkered career I have, on divers occasions, been charged—er—maliciously with a more or less serious offence. It is in reply to one of the more—er—important of these that I wish to speak. More than once I have been accused of writing obituary poetry in the Philadelphia Ledger.


    I wish right here to deny that dreadful assertion. I will admit that once, when a compositor in the Ledger establishment, I did set up some of that poetry, but for a worse offence than that no indictment can be found against me. I did not write that poetry—at least, not all of it.


    About Author

    Mark Twain
    Mark Twain
    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.
