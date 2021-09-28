Oana Batran, Chainge Finance CBO, on the World’s First Decentralized Exchange App

8,523 reads

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) is popular with the blockchain world but most people use centralized exchanges. Chainge DEX has a very wide range of significant benefits, Centralized Exchanges simply cannot attain, such as: Custody, Trustless Transactions (Overseen and recorded by the exchange.) Low Fees (The DEX will charge a fee as low as 0.1% for exchanges.) Privacy (You don’t need to share information, you keep custody of your assets) We are the first ones in DeFi history to implement a 100% decentralized Options DEX.