Oana Batran, Chainge Finance CBO, on the World’s First Decentralized Exchange App

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) is popular with the blockchain world but most people use centralized exchanges. Chainge DEX has a very wide range of significant benefits, Centralized Exchanges simply cannot attain, such as: Custody, Trustless Transactions (Overseen and recorded by the exchange.) Low Fees (The DEX will charge a fee as low as 0.1% for exchanges.) Privacy (You don’t need to share information, you keep custody of your assets) We are the first ones in DeFi history to implement a 100% decentralized Options DEX.
image
@justin-roberti
Justin Roberti

Writer/producer-gaming, tech, web culture, fintech, crypto, & nerd lore #benzinga #hackernoon #thegrowthmanifestopodcast

