    “O RUSSET WITCH!”by@fscottfitzgerald

    “O RUSSET WITCH!”

    Merlin Grainger was employed by the Moonlight Quill Bookshop, which you may have visited, just around the corner from the Ritz-Carlton on Forty-seventh Street. The Moonlight Quill is, or rather was, a very romantic little store, considered radical and admitted dark. It was spotted interiorly with red and orange posters of breathless exotic intent, and lit no less by the shiny reflecting bindings of special editions than by the great squat lamp of crimson satin that, lighted through all the day, swung overhead. It was truly a mellow bookshop. The words “Moonlight Quill” were worked over the door in a sort of serpentine embroidery. The windows seemed always full of something that had passed the literary censors with little to spare; volumes with covers of deep orange which offer their titles on little white paper squares. And over all there was the smell of the musk, which the clever, inscrutable Mr. Moonlight Quill ordered to be sprinkled about—the smell half of a curiosity shop in Dickens’ London and half of a coffee-house on the warm shores of the Bosphorus.
    featured image - “O RUSSET WITCH!”
    tech-stories#collection-of-short-stories
    F. Scott Fitzgerald HackerNoon profile picture

    @fscottfitzgerald

    F. Scott Fitzgerald

