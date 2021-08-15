NOW LIVE: CLI Wallets And Smart Contracts on Koinos Testnet!

We are excited to announce the release of the Koinos command line wallet (or “CLI”)! CLI wallets are important for several reasons, but they are often difficult for ordinary people to use. As our community members know, accessibility is a core value of the Koinos engineering team, which is why we added a few bells and whistles to make it more user friendly, while still delivering the security people expect from a CLI.

Blockchain architect, Nathan Caldwell, in particular went above and beyond to ensure that the Koinos CLI delivered more than just the standard CLI experience. See for yourself in the following video from our Head of Design, Ron Hamenahem.

The CLI enables you to create a wallet on your machine, import an existing wallet, check the balance of a given public address, and transfer tKOIN (the testnet version of KOIN).

Smart Contracts!

The Koinos testnet already had the capability to run smart contracts (that’s how we were able to replace the consensus algorithm without a hard fork), but there was no easy way to work with smart contracts unless you had the deep knowledge that comes from having built Koinos from the ground up, as we did, which is why the CLI has simple commands that allow you to upload, read, and call compiled WASM smart contracts!

Contract Development Toolkit

While this CLI is a big leap forward in terms of the useability of Koinos, the main beneficiaries of this will be the team building Koinos because so much of the system logic of Koinos will be implemented as smart contracts. The crucial missing piece for community developers is the CDT (or “contract development toolkit”) which is our #1 priority at the moment. Once the CDT is out, dApp developers can begin developing the smart contracts for their applications!

