Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Notes On Data-Driven Value Creation with Noonies Nominee Ryan Dawson by@ryandawsonuk

Notes On Data-Driven Value Creation with Noonies Nominee Ryan Dawson

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Noonies nominee Ryan Dawson is Principal Data Consultant at Thoughtworks. He works with clients to get the most value out of data. The big challenge in tech right now is for organizations to become more data-driven. He's currently working on Data Mesh - a decentralized approach to data in the enterprise, a bit like microservices for data.
image
Ryan Dawson Hacker Noon profile picture

@ryandawsonuk
Ryan Dawson

Principal Data Consultant at ThoughtWorks. Hackernoon Contributor of the Year - Engineering.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Agile Is Not Enough: Empowered On Innovation by @ryandawsonuk
#agile-software-development
Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon by @ellens
#hackernoon
‘Never Be Afraid of Change’: Noonies Interview with Farath by @farath
#cloud-computing
Elon Musk for Time's Person of the Year is Controversial to Say the Least by @michael-brooks
#elon-musk
Crypto CFDs and Derivatives Should be Regulated for Investor's Safety by @Ishan Pandey
#cfd
An Interview With PowerShell Inventor Jeffrey Snover by @elizabethlvova
#powershell

Tags

#noonies2021#becoming-data-driven#data-consultant#data-mesh#data-warehouse-or-data-lake#interview#best-data-bloggers-2021#how-create-value-from-data
Join Hacker Noon loading