Notes On Data-Driven Value Creation with Noonies Nominee Ryan Dawson
Noonies nominee Ryan Dawson is Principal Data Consultant at Thoughtworks. He works with clients to get the most value out of data. The big challenge in tech right now is for organizations to become more data-driven. He's currently working on Data Mesh - a decentralized approach to data in the enterprise, a bit like microservices for data.
Principal Data Consultant at ThoughtWorks. Hackernoon Contributor of the Year - Engineering.