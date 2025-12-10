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Not Every Web3 Protocol Needs a Native Token

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bybader@badery

without truth, there is nothing.

December 10th, 2025
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    bybader@badery

    without truth, there is nothing.

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bader@badery

without truth, there is nothing.

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web3#web3#rollup#polkadot#ethereum#cosmos#layer2#substrate#educhain

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