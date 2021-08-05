Nori raised $4M to reverse climate change: Jaycen Horton, Nori Co-founder and Engineer

\\\n## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\nI am a co-founder and engineer at Nori, a startup that is working to reverse climate change.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nUsing innovative carbon removal solutions, Nori empowers forward-thinking organizations and artists to create positive brand perceptions while they do their part to reverse climate change.\n\n## What is the origin story?\n\n ![Nori's timeline](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-217z37wk.png)\n\nYou can hear about all of our different stories in these podcasts!\n\n* [Nori’s origin story (podcast)](https://nori.com/podcasts/reversing-climate-change/13-The-Norigin-Story-with-Ross--Christophe--and-Paul-eenvcn)\n* [Also about Nori’s origin story (blog)](https://medium.com/nori-carbon-removal/norigins-what-nori-is-and-why-we-do-it-3abc29b4738d)\n* [My origin story (podcast)](https://nori.com/podcasts/reversing-climate-change/55-Jaycen-Horton--Noris-Principal-Blockchain-Architect-eenvb3)\n* [Nori’s annotated timeline](https://nori.com/about)\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?\n\nOur team has worked on one of the hardest problems facing humanity. But despite this problem being complex and tedious-- we persevere.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nIn the fall of last year, Nori raised $4M. Since then, we’ve more than doubled our team size and are looking forward to the next phase of Nori’s life.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?\n\nThe technologies that get us the most excited are those that help reverse climate change. Beyond carbon removal technologies, we are fascinated with blockchain. We’re currently exploring how to use these new innovations to create a next-gen carbon market.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nHackerNoon has always been home to amazing writers!\n\n\\\n> ==Vote for Nori for Startup of The Year of Seattle at [https://startups.hackernoon.com/us/](https://startups.hackernoon.com/us/milwaukee)seattle==\n\n\\\n