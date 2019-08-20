Search icon
Hackernoon logo#Noonies: TECHNOLOGY WRITER OF THE YEAR —Hacker Noon Awards 2019 by@daria

#Noonies: TECHNOLOGY WRITER OF THE YEAR —Hacker Noon Awards 2019

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Ashan Fernando
2ND PLACE -🥈Riz Virk
3RD PLACE -🥉Arthur Tkachenko

"The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon! In partnership with Stream! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today." 
—someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently
Cast your vote for the best Technology Writer of the Year and help your nominee to win! And the nominees are:
Ashan Fernando
Arthur Tkachenko
James Dargan
Riz Virk
Amanda Woo
Chris Herd
Chris Castiglione

The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>




