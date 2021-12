Sergey Golubev is the project manager at Crynet Marketing Solution. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for Best Crypto-Journalist in 2021. He believes that the most exciting technology of the present is blockchain and AR/XR because of a revolutionary approach to creating new products. He also believes the Metaverse is the next phase of the internet, and this phase will be facilitated by a combination of blockchain and AR/VR technologies.