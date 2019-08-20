Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logo#Noonies: MOST PROMISING PHILANTHROPIC PROJECT—Hacker Noon Awards 2019 by@daria

#Noonies: MOST PROMISING PHILANTHROPIC PROJECT—Hacker Noon Awards 2019

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Robinhood
2ND PLACE - 🥈Acorns
3RD PLACE - 🥉Monzo

🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs. 
🤖Over 300 #Noonies Nominees (so far). 
🕛Divided across our 3 Editorial Streams—Software Development, Crypto and Blockchain, and General Technology—Hacker Noon’s Inaugural #Noonies, presented in partnership with Stream, aim to be tech’s defining moment of 2019; are now LIVE, and YOUR VOTES ARE THE ONLY THINGS MATTER—
🏆🏆🏆 noonies.hackernoon.com 🏆🏆🏆
The nominees for the Most Promising Philantropic Project Award are :
* Braintree
* Acorns
* GoCardless
* n26
* Robinhood
* Revolut
* Razorpay
Give your vote to the project that deserves it the most !
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>




Related

Tags

#noonies#noonies2019#technology#hackernoon-awards#tech-awards#most-promising-philanthropic-p#tech-industry-awards
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!