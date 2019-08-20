#Noonies: MOST PROMISING PHILANTHROPIC PROJECT—Hacker Noon Awards 2019

UPDATE

WINNER - 🥇Robinhood

2ND PLACE - 🥈Acorns

3RD PLACE - 🥉Monzo



🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs. 🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs.

🤖Over 300 #Noonies Nominees (so far).

The nominees for the Most Promising Philantropic Project Award are :

Give your vote to the project that deserves it the most !



The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>











Tags