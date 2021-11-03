Noonies Interview: Khamisi Hamisi on Decentralization of Social Media

Search icon
Khamisi Hamisi is the Founder of Khamisi Digital, a digital marketer and film director. He is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. Hamisi believes decentralization of social media is the most exciting technology trend of the present. He also believes that the future of the social media industry is the decentralization. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on the tech industry via the interview below. The winner of the Noonies Award will be announced at the end of the year on December 31, 2018.
Khamisi Hamisi Hacker Noon profile picture

@khamisihamisi
Khamisi Hamisi

Digital marketer and growth hacker. I focus on helping small businesses grow on social media. Cat dad.

