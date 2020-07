#Noonies: HACKER OF THE YEAR —Hacker Noon Awards 2019

UPDATE

3RD PLACE -🥉Nirav



Presented by The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon ! In partnership with Stream !

—someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently

The Nominees for our most awated award Hacker Of The Year are ...



The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon's #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.















