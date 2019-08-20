Search icon
#Noonies: HACKER OF THE YEAR —Hacker Noon Awards 2019

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Thomas
2ND PLACE - 🥈Arthur Tkachenko
3RD PLACE -🥉Nirav

The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon! In partnership with Stream! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today." 
—someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently
The Nominees for our most awated award Hacker Of The Year are ...
Pedro Lima
Arthur Tkachenko
NiravThomasgalyna
Mister Fahrenheit
Betty

The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>




