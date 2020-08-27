Noonie Nominee Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi Talks About Life as a Product Manager Amidst COVID-19

The Noonie awards have a way of finding both the best tech writers and the best people in their fields. Our next Noonie nominee is a veteran in product development and product management. Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi from Nigeria has been nominated two Noonie awards this year. Learn more about her below!

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I Google a lot in incognito mode and have probably stumbled on all of Victoria’s secret. Somehow I like to think that there’s nothing new under the sun, that there are just better ways of doing things. This is not to insult novel solutions at all! You very much still have my blessings.

When I encounter a hitch, I always have the nerve to think that someone somewhere in this whole wide world or the world wide web has created a solution that can make my life easy.

Therefore, as a common courtesy to the creators of products around the world who solve real life problems to make users like me happy, I say a big thank you. I have had so much happiness that I have been inspired to delve into product management myself. And it is also with users in mind that I approach the product I am currently working on.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

A lot of people live a life that has led them to creative thinking, problem-solving, and curiosity. And some of them consider product management as a career choice.

I write about product management for entry level product managers and for PMs who are at the intermediate level in their career journey.

My goal is to have as many resources out there for people who are venturing into product management. Also, I unlock my PM super powers via writing. Since I am an introvert and I love community building, I might as well write about those too.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

My new job. Working in a team with an agile culture is fluid and interesting.



Also, I like that I’m allowed to make my own choices about how I handle my responsibilities as I follow the strategic direction of the team. This makes me more productive and accountable. I’m spurred to perform at my very best.

5. What are you worried about right now?

I’m worried about how COVID-19 is changing the world and how the control measures put in place, which are necessary, may be having an adverse effect on people.



Social distancing looks like it has come to stay longer than we may have initially imagined. I’m concerned about the feelings of fear, anxiety, or loneliness that might be aggravated during these times. And I hope that people are conscious to give their mental health the attention it needs and get some mental care.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Hmmn...I think the most useful advice I’ve ever given somebody is “Be yourself, improve yourself, and express yourself. And whoever you have chosen to be or discovered yourself to be, let it benefit the world”.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Well, I got laid off from my previous job due to the effect of the pandemic on the business. But thank goodness I got another one almost immediately.



Since the pandemic, I’ve not quite seen my friends that I hang out a lot with as our favorite spots are still yet to reopen. We basically just communicate online now.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Beautiful millions! If I am given $10 million to invest in one thing right now, I will put it into building off-campus hostel accommodation for University students in Nigeria to rent while they are still students. There are 36 states in Nigeria, but this project will focus on the states with the largest population of students attending its state or federal university.

Considering the fact that most students travel from other states to attend their preferred university, I would like to have a restaurant in each hostel that also sell meals that are peculiar to the different regions in Nigeria. So that though a student might be faraway from home, they still feel at home in another state. Schooling can be cumbersome and it will be great if students are able to focus on their education and not get bothered or distracted by lack of basic amenities, food, or accommodation.

Also, some part of the money will go into creating a team that will build a robust app that will allow students to see which apartments are vacant in these hostel accommodation in all the states, and be able to rent for the location where their school is.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Lots of expensive food are overrated.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

The apps I use the most are Whatsapp, Music Match, my local bank apps, Uber, Linkedin, Canva, Facebook, and Google apps: Chrome, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Calendar, Google Maps, Google keep etc.

11. What are you currently learning?

I’m currently taking an online course with Product School on Product Marketing and Product Analytics.

