Noonie Nominee Luiz Rosa Can't Live Without PyCharm and Git

Luiz Guilherme Fonseca Rosa from Brazil has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie as Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Luiz had to share.





1. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a Brazilian Computer Science BSc from UNIOESTE, a public university of the state of Paraná. I currently live in Florianópolis, an island in the state of Santa Catarina, where I work as a Software Engineer for Loadsmart, a NYC logistics startup. My day-to-day work includes Django and React, while my personal hobbies includes Arduino and TensorFlow.



2. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Mainly web apps / microservices



3. What are you most excited about right now?

The future machine learning is taking us to



4. What are you worried about right now?



People's division on politics, me included



5. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

There is nothing more definitive than a "temporary" solution.



6. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Not much

7. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Answering that would be used against me

8. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Self driving vehicles



9. Which apps can't you live without?

PyCharm and Git



10. What are you currently learning?

TensorFlow

