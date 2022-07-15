Node.js Vs AngularJS: Which is Best for your Web App?

NodeJS and AngularJS are Javascript-based technologies and open-source platforms. The AngularJS framework can help you develop strong client-side cross-platform web apps and the Node.JS platform allows you to build server-side web applications. NodeJS App Development allows real-time editing and drawing. In this article, we will share what is AngularJs and NodeJS, how they are different from each other, and which one is most suitable for you. Both of the frameworks play a significantly important role in the development process.

Both platforms perform different types of tasks and functions. In this article, we will share what is AngularJs and NodeJs, how they are different from each other, and which one is most suitable for you.





AngularJS





AngularJS is introduced and maintained by Google and is free to use. It is based on JavaScript and an open-source framework for building the front-end solutions like creating an impressive user interface of your app.





AngularJS allows the creation of interactive apps and can add dynamic views to web apps. AngularJS works with a Model View Control Architecture which is easy to use and helps the developers to build a dynamic client-side web app. There is no need to use any integrators or extra plug-ins for developing a powerful and engaging AngularJs web app. AngularJS Development Company can help you design an app with a beautiful user interface, high-performance, reducing development time and saving you cost.





NodeJS





NodeJS is again an open-source platform that basically focuses on developing server-side apps. It is mostly used for building networking apps. It simplifies the entire development task and creates scalable solutions. NodeJS Development Company can help you provide high-performance, robust and faster software solutions for your business, taking your business to the next level.





The Difference: AngularJS vs NodeJS





Now when we know what is AngularJS and NodeJS, let’s understand the difference between both them on the basis of various parameters. Both of the frameworks play a significantly important role in the development process. However, they have their own dynamic features and are pretty different from one another.





Architecture and Programming Languages



The different basic architectures are being used in NodeJS and AngularJS.





AngularJS based on the javascript is introduced by Google. It is an open-source framework and allows the creation of impressive web apps. They work smoothly and quickly on a variety of mobile devices and desktops as well.





NodeJS is a cross-platform runtime platform. Multiple languages including JavaScript, C, and C++ are being used in this framework. It helps develop server-side apps which run faster and flawlessly.





Functionality





AngularJS is a web framework and can be used to automate basic development work, saving you ample time and effort. It allows you to develop a variety of web apps, websites, applications, and web application frameworks. It ensures making simple and smooth running apps. AngularJs provides you with HTML as a template language that can be used to simplify the development process.





On the other hand, NodeJS is not a web framework. But you can select a framework from different frameworks based on NodeJS such as Hapi.JS, Socket.io, Meteor.js, Sails.js, and Express.js. It provides a number of features to build networking and server-side apps.





Installation



There is no need to install AngularJS on your system, you can use it by simply attaching the AngularJS files in the codebase.





Since it works in a runtime environment, the app developers need to install NodeJS on the systems on various platforms like Linux, Windows, and macOS..





Scope





AngularJS enables the developers to create attractive user interfaces and provide a great customer experience. It has a very simple development process that can develop user-friendly apps.

For developing a single-page web app you can also integrate custom HTML to make it all simple and perfectly suitable for your needs. It has various features including data binding, templates, routing and so on that help build outstanding single-page web apps. You can hire AngularJS Web App Development Services to make the most of this technology.





NodeJS is a powerful, server-side framework that offers a wide variety of features to develop networking and server-side apps. It allows you to work with single-threaded event mechanisms and asynchronous APIs to boost code execution speed. It helps develop high-performance web apps faster. It boosts overall performance greatly, making everything run fast.





There are some popular apps that are designed using AngularJS and NodeJS technologies. Netflix is an example of AngularJS technology. It is a famous video streaming app used by millions of users. Its user base is pretty vast as it is used by people all around the world.





The front-end development of Netflix is based on AngularJS and backend development is on Flask and Python. It is a widely used and most successful app as of now and has millions of users across the world. More popular AngularJS apps are Upwork, YouTube, and Gmail.





Uber is again used by millions of users to book a ride. It is developed on the NodeJS framework. It has great speed and works in a real-time environment. Uber runs a fast and scalable adaptable cross-platform app that is able to handle the huge number of requests and notifications in real-time. More popular NodeJS apps are LinkedIn and eBay





Conclusion





Now when you understand well the difference between both the platforms, you must agree with the fact that both the platforms are great as well in their respective areas.





However, when you choose one, you must be with your goal, what kind of application you want to develop and how your application will work. This will help you decide which one is perfect for your needs, serve you effectively, and bring you profit.